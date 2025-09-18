"He's not a murderer? Thank god": Ludwig and Jasontheween's discussion about D4vd surfaces

A video of a discussion between Twitch streamers Ludwig and Jason &quot;Jasontheween&quot; about David &quot;D4vd&quot; has surfaced on social media, amid the recent situation involving the singer. On September 17, 2025, reports surfaced, suggesting that D4vd had paused his ongoing tour after the body, which was discovered in a Tesla registered in his name, was identified as 15-year-old Celeste Riva.Furthermore, TMZ reported that the musician &quot;has the same finger tattoo&quot; as Celeste, with &quot;Shhh...&quot; inked on their right index fingers.On the same day (September 17, 2025), a two-minute-16-second clip from Ludwig and Jasontheween's collaboration on September 12, 2025, was posted on X. Sharing their thoughts on D4vd's situation, Ludwig said:&quot;Have you talked about the situation? (Jasontheween responds, 'With D4vd?') Yeah. (Jasontheween responds, 'Yeah. He didn't do it.') He's not a murderer? (Jasontheween responds, 'No.') Thank god, bro! Because I was still going to listen to his music. I was just worried that I'd be an a**hole if I did. He's not just escaping the police's clutches?&quot;The FaZe Clan member responded by expressing his belief that David had done nothing wrong, adding that he was scheduled to perform with the singer:&quot;No, listen, he didn't do it. He literally performed the next day. If he was a suspect, the police would have been after him. He's not a suspect. No, and I'm going to perform. We're going to perform on the 20th. Me and D4vd.&quot;Ludwig replied:&quot;So, let me get this straight - you support homophobic people and murderers. Got it! (Jasontheween responds, 'Nice one, bro.') You're performing with him? That's your first time performing? (Jasontheween responds, 'I did my own concert.') I saw that one. This is a little bigger, right?&quot;&quot;I don't think it's him&quot; - Ludwig gives his take on the recent situation involving D4vdAt the two-hour-40-minute mark of the livestream, Ludwig and Jasontheween commented on Crocs and Hollister's decision to drop D4vd after a woman's body was discovered in a Tesla vehicle registered to his name. While describing the situation as &quot;weird,&quot; the Mogul Money Live host stated:&quot;I don't think it's him either. I think it's, like, almost obviously not him. But what's weird is that Crocs dropped him. That's weird!&quot;Timestamp - 02:40:32In response, Jasontheween said:&quot;Yeah, why would they do that? Yeah, and Hollister. Like, what? Why would they do that? Guilty till proven innocent? No, innocent until proven guilty. Facts.&quot;In other streamer news, Blaire &quot;QTCinderella&quot; has announced that Camp Peak 2025 will begin on September 19, 2025, with Ludwig and Jasontheween joining the special IRL event.