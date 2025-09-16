"This has nothing to do with us": FaZe Lacy slams people for associating Rain, Temperrr, and Banks with FaZe Clan following recent controversy

Twitch streamer Nick &quot;FaZe Lacy&quot; has voiced his dissatisfaction with those associating Nordan &quot;Rain,&quot; Thomas &quot;Temperrr,&quot; and Richard &quot;Banks&quot; with FaZe Clan following the recent controversy. For those out of the loop, Rain recently made headlines after he stated that he left FaZe Clan because of a situation involving an alleged &quot;pedophile.&quot;During a livestream on September 14, 2025, he clarified that he was referring to Temperrr and described a conversation with the latter during which, according to Rain, Thomas stated that he had &quot;a threesome with two 16-year-olds.&quot;Temperrr addressed the controversy on the same day by posting two videos on X. In the first video, the 31-year-old denied pedophilia allegations and claimed Rain was &quot;blackmailing&quot; him by bringing up the matter for &quot;money purposes.&quot; In the second video, Temperrr detailed an incident that occurred in New York, saying that he ended up sleeping with a 17-year-old female after partying at a &quot;21-plus&quot; club.While commenting on the controversy, FaZe Lacy explained what he saw as the &quot;main issue,&quot; claiming that well-known accounts on X were associating Rain, Temperrr, and Banks with the FaZe Clan even though they are no longer members of the organization.FaZe Lacy also stated that the controversy involving Temperrr and Rain &quot;has nothing to do&quot; with the current FaZe Clan roster:&quot;And I'mma tell you the main issue right now. The main issue is Yoxic, FearedBuck, Scubaryan, and all these clip pages on TikTok and every social media saying, 'FaZe Rain, FaZe Banks, FaZe Temperrr do this, do that.' Stop putting FaZe in front of people's names who aren't FaZe! They are not in FaZe anymore. This has nothing to do with us at all! Zero. Like, literally nothing.&quot;&quot;I'm tired of this s**t falling onto us&quot; - FaZe Lacy on people associating Rain, Temperrr, and Banks with FaZe ClanFaZe Lacy continued the conversation, saying that the incident involving Rain, Temperrr, and Banks happened before he and the current members of FaZe Clan joined the organization. He added:&quot;This was before any of us were even in FaZe. So, I'm tired of this s**t falling onto us, and our name getting dragged down, and all the work we put in to build our group to what it is right now because of old s**t that we had nothing to do with. Stop affiliating us...&quot;FaZe Clan has issued a statement regarding the controversy surrounding Temperrr, saying that &quot;all other former FaZe members have no current affiliation with the group.&quot;