"Want to make it clear": FaZe Clan distances itself from former members amid recent controversy involving Temperrr

FaZe Clan has made an announcement about its currently active members through its official X account amid the recent controversy involving its former members, Nordan &quot;Rain,&quot; Thomas &quot;Temperrr,&quot; and Richard &quot;Banks.&quot; In a post made on September 15, 2025, the organization released a list of all the active members.Subsequently, the organization distanced itself from its former members, claiming that the past members have &quot;no current affiliation&quot; with the group. FaZe Clan wrote:&quot;We the boys want to make it clear to everyone that this list is FaZe. Anybody outside of this list is not associated with FaZe in any way... All other former FaZe members have no current affiliation with the group.&quot;The following members were mentioned within the post as current members of FaZe Clan:AdaptApexJasonJev Kaysan Lacy Rage Replays Ron Rug ScopeSilkySwaggZooMaaFaZe Clan's Pro eSports TeamsWhat is the controversy surrounding former FaZe Clan member Temperrr?During a Twitch broadcast, former FaZe Clan member Rain alleged that he had quit the organization after finding out that Temperrr, a close friend and someone he had known for a long time, was a pedophile. As per Rain, Temperrr had allegedly divulged during a conversation that he had engaged in intercourse with two 16-year-olds.Temperrr has since responded to the allegations, calling the entire situation &quot;sick, twisted, and insane.&quot; He denied any wrongdoing and claimed that it was unlike him to engage in behavior that Rain accused him of. Furthermore, Temperrr claimed that Rain had previously brought up the situation for &quot;money purposes,&quot; supposedly threatening to air Temperrr out if he was not paid. Temperr has since labeled Rain's behavior as being akin to &quot;blackmail.&quot;Temperr has since claimed that he had been involved with a 17-year-old, and not a 16-year-old, while drunk at a party held in New York. The age of consent in New York is 17 years.