"This girl was 17": Temperrr provides details about incident in New York after Rain levels allegations against him

Twitch streamer and professional boxer Thomas &quot;Temperrr&quot; has spoken up about the incident that happened in New York after Nordan &quot;Rain&quot; leveled allegations against him. For context, Rain claimed during a recent livestream that he left FaZe Clan because of a situation involving an alleged &quot;pedophile.&quot; On September 14, 2025, Nordan name-dropped Temperrr and detailed a conversation during which, according to him, Thomas stated that he had &quot;a threesome with two 16-year-olds.&quot;The FaZe Clan co-founder addressed the debacle on the same day (September 14, 2025), refuting Rain's pedophilia allegations. Furthermore, the 32-year-old claimed that Rain was &quot;blackmailing&quot; him and that he brought up the issue &quot;just for money purposes.&quot;Later that day (September 14, 2025), Temperrr provided another update via a four-minute-33-second video posted on X. While discussing his relationship with Emma Smith and how he was &quot;sent into a dark place&quot; over their breakup before they were engaged, Thomas went into detail about what happened after a party in New York.He said:&quot;Soon after that, I was just that lost soul again. Going to parties. Partying and just being a fool. And then one day, I go to New York, and I go to this club that's 21 plus, and I link up with a buddy there. And he invites a couple of girls, and I end up going back with these girls. We're all s**t-faced, and I end up going back with these girls to my hotel room. I slept with one of them, and I found out after that this girl was 17. And that's the age of consent in New York. But regardless, I was sick to my stomach. It was just extremely uncomfortable knowing that and thinking about this situation... and that was it.&quot;&quot;This allegation of me being called a pedophile is f**king insane&quot; - Temperrr responds to Rain's recent accusationsAt the three-minute-45-second mark of the video mentioned above, Temperrr directly addressed being called a &quot;pedophile&quot; by describing the situation as being &quot;insane.&quot;He added:&quot;This allegation of me being called a pedophile is f**king insane. Anybody that knows me knows that I am not a pedophile or even anything close to that, including Nordan himself. This is something that is going to follow me around forever, and it's just sick because people on the internet will take things and twist into something that isn't and just keep running with it. And now I just have to deal with repercussions.&quot;As of this writing, Rain has not commented on Temperrr's recent response to the allegations.