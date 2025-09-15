"The final straw": FaZe Rain reveals he left FaZe Clan over Temperrr's alleged inappropriate interest in minors

Former FaZe Clan member Nordan &quot;Rain&quot; recently talked about the reason he supposedly decided to exit FaZe Clan. The streamer stated that, among other reasons, Faze Clan member Thomas &quot;Temperrr,&quot; someone he had known for a long time, had been an alleged pedophile.Talking about how he put himself under the bus instead of talking about the internal events taking place behind the scenes in FaZe, Rain stated:&quot;There is so much I haven't said, and honestly, at this point, bro, I don't give a f**k. I think I'm going to collect my thoughts tomorrow and I'ma say everything, bro. Every single thing that I know, everything. Everything!... A lot of people don't even know why I left FaZe, a lot of people don't even know why! It was for multiple reasons, reasons, by being f**ked over by my homies, that... I threw myself under the bus instead of them.&quot;Talking about how he willingly left FaZe Clan after getting to know that an individual he knew, who he later revealed to be FaZe Temperrr, was an alleged pedophile, Rain continued: &quot;I wasn't even pushed out, I left! There's a f**king pedophile involved too, bro! I don't give a f**k if I get sued, I could give a f**k, I always stand for what's right.&quot;Rain claims FaZe Temperrr had admitted to allegedly having had intercourse with two minorsDuring a conversation with former FaZe Clan CEO Richard &quot;Banks,&quot; who had taken the helm of the organization after it was sold to GameSquare Holdings, Rain claimed that he had been told by Temperrr that the YouTuber-turned-professional boxer had previously engaged in intercourse with two 16-year-olds.A clip of the dialogue between Banks and Rain was subsequently uploaded to X, garnering over 240,000 views within hours of being posted. Recalling his conversation with Temperrr while on call with Banks, Temperrr said:&quot;Brother, he told me, two sixteen year olds, threesome, and then on the call, he said, if I said, I said it to sound cool.&quot;In another clip, Rain could be heard talking about how he felt after getting to know about Temperrr's alleged behavior, and accused Banks of &quot;lying&quot;:&quot;I know what he did is wrong, but I just hope you can understand what it's like to have somebody that you've known for half your life, that you love, that you hoped that your kids would have been friends and sh** like that, like I don't know. Made me sad, bro, broke my f**king heart... I didn't even wanna bring this up, Banks, iI didn't. I didn't even wanna bring your name up in this, bro... It's just, you lied in that video, you're making sh** up... I don't trust you, bro, I don't trust what you said there... You called me and you said, this is so f**king bad, he said he's going to kill himself if this sh** ever comes and that's why I feel extra f**king bad, bro... You guilted me into not doing it, you guilted me into not saying it.&quot;In other news, Kick streamer Adin Ross became a hot topic of discussion within the boxing community after he decided to shift his $1 million bet on Canelo Álvarez and decided to bet it on Terence Crawford instead at the last minute after receiving a phone call. Crawford eventually emerged as the winner, causing many to alleged that the fight was &quot;rigged.&quot;