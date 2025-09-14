  • home icon
"Love watching rigged fights": Fans react as Adin Ross bets $1m on Canelo Álvarez after getting last-second phone call

By Atharv Kapoor
Modified Sep 14, 2025 21:29 GMT
Adin Ross pulled out his $1 million bet on Canelo at the last minute (Image via AdinRoss/Kick)
Adin Ross pulled out his $1 million bet on Canelo at the last minute (Image via AdinRoss/Kick)

A clip featuring Kick streamer Adin Ross has been going viral within the boxing community. The clip, originally derived from his live broadcast and uploaded to X, depicts the streamer pulling out his $1 million bet on Canelo Álvarez during his bout with Terence Crawford, and betting on the latter instead. As it eventually turned out, Crawford emerged as the winner of the match.

The two had gone toe to toe against each other as part of a super middleweight professional boxing match held at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on September 13, 2025.

In the clip, Adin Ross received a "very important call" in the midst of his broadcast and walked away from the camera to attend to it. Eventually, when he came back, the streamer suddenly seemed adamant about cashing out his bet placed on Canelo and putting it on Terence instead.

This was enough for boxing fans to start speculating on the authenticity of the match-up, with many believing that the fight may have been "rigged" and that Crawford's victory was pre-decided.

"Love watching rigged fights," wrote X user @Cryptoking
"You see this? this is how any financial market works at higher level with millions in play. there's insider trading based on information you don't have access to," wrote X user @kiddeyforyou
"These streamers needs to be investigated. I won't be shocked if any of them are already fixing with bookies," wrote X user @_mr_Miyagi_N

Meanwhile, others brushed off the incident and claimed that the speculations about the fight being fixed were blown out of proportion:

"It wasn’t rigged f**k outa here. Adin switched because he realized he made a wrong choice. Cut it out," wrote X user @DeletedVILLAIN
"Bro if you know boxing then you’d know to bet on bud. There’s no grand conspiracy behind this," wrote X user @HiiiPowerRevo
"These streamers do s**t like this for entertainment, this 'phone call' was scripted for the stream," wrote X user @bobjoe22222

Adin Ross claims fight between Canelo and Crawford was "not rigged" after switching up his bet at last minute

The bout between Canelo Álvarez, who is an undisputed super middleweight champion, and four-division champion Terence Crawford took place to decide the undisputed super middleweight championship of the world. With the match being billed as Once In A Lifetime, the event held considerable importance for boxing fans.

In the clip, after Adin Ross announced that he was going to be shifting his $1 million bet from Canelo to Crawford, he was met with much protest from those present around him. In response, Adin Ross stated:

"Jordan, we're switching the bet... We're going Crawford, I'm telling you right now, we're going Crawford. Cash out. I'll tell you guys off-stream. We're good. Just go Crawford."
Subsequently, Adin Ross denied that the fight was rigged, stating:

"All I'm going to say, chat, I got one of those calls, okay? And they were just like, listen, we think that if you were to do this, it's going to get bad, if you do this, its going to get bad, it's not rigged."

In other news, Kai Cenat is climbing up the ranks as the most followed creator on Twitch amid his ongoing month-long subathon event, Mafiathon 3.

