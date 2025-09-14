Who is the most-followed Twitch streamer? Kai Cenat climbs ladder amid ongoing Mafiathon 3 subathon

On September 1, 2025, Twitch megastar Kai Cenat embarked on a subathon, or streaming marathon, titled Mafiathon 3. This event marks the streamer's third year with the Mafiathon series, where he stays on the clock, streaming for thirty days straight, 24/7. Two of the objectives of this subathon are to raise money for a school in Nigeria and for Cenat to attain one million active subscribers.

In terms of followers, Cenat is number two on the platform, with about 19.3 million, trailing behind Spanish-speaking streamer Ibai, who has over 19.7 million.

Notably, Kai recently overtook Fortnite streaming legend Tyler "Ninja" during Mafiathon 3. At the beginning of September 2025, Ninja had about 19.2 million followers on the platform, while Cenat had about 18.7 million. Nearly fifteen days later, Kai expanded his following by over 600,000 followers while Ninja's decreased by about 2,000.

In 2018, during the height of Fortnite fever, Tyler became the first individual Twitch streamer to surpass 10 million followers. In early August 2025, Ibai overtook Ninja to become the platform's most-followed.

[Timestamp - 10:14:01]

On day 11 of the subathon, during his all-day collaboration with Benny Blanco and Lil Dicky, Kai Cenat sat down with his chat just before bedtime to review Mafiathon 3's progress.

"Chat! We are on a phenomenal pace right now for a million subs. And I'm just happy."

For context, if the streamer hits one million subscribers, LeBron James will appear on the final day of the subathon and shave Kai’s head live:

"When we hit a million, LeBron James will come in on day 30. Not only will we have a full stream with LeBron James, but LeBron James will be the one to cut my entire hair. Okay? LeBron will be cutting my hair! All right? He's cutting my locks. My locks."

Overall, during his sit-down with his viewers, he explained that the event is three days ahead of schedule:

"We are like three days ahead... three days ahead on pace for a million by day thirty."

The current world record for the peak number of active Twitch subscribers is held by Kai Cenat, who reached 728,535 active subscriptions in November 2024. The record was set during his "Mafiathon 2" subathon.

