What is the current world record for all-time peak active Twitch subscribers?

Twitch is a platform that allows viewers to support their favorite streamers with real money by buying or gifting subscriptions. They provide the viewer an opportunity to directly interact with the streamer in the form of getting a shoutout or being able to send a text-to-speech message that gets read aloud for the rest of the viewers as well.

These subscriptions also entail several other benefits, such as custom emotes, badges, access to subscriber-only chats and livestreams, animated emotes, channel point multipliers, and an ad-free experience while watching broadcasts.

Streamers with a large and supportive fanbase can quickly accumulate thousands of active subscriptions, with some streamers even hitting six figures. The current world record holder for the peak active subscriptions of all time on Twitch is Kai Cenat, with over 728,535 active subscribers in November 2024.

How did Kai Cenat attain the world record for the all-time peak active subscribers on Twitch?

Kai Cenat currently holds the record for the all-time peak active subscribers (Image via KaiCenat/Twitch)

Kai Cenat is currently hosting the Mafiathon 3, his annual subathon event, where viewers aim to prolong a countdown timer via subscriptions to make the broadcast last longer. Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 3 event is set to run through the month of September 2025. As of writing, the streamer holds over 327,000 subscribers.

During the Mafiathon 2 event held in November 2024, Kai Cenat became the first Twitch streamer in history to surpass 500,000 concurrent subscribers. Just a month earlier in October, VTuber Ironmouse had broken the previous record set by Kai Cenat of 306,621 subscribers, with her peaking at 326,252 subscribers.

Mafiathon 2 was a star-studded affair, with celebrities like Snoop Dogg, Serena Williams, Soulja Boy, Bill Nye, Miranda Cosgrove, and many others making an appearance during Cenat's broadcasts. The latter became the most-subscribed Twitch streamer of all time within the same month (November 2024), with him going on to win the Best Just Chatting Streamer award and Best Marathon Stream at The Streamer Awards that year.

Similar to last year, this year's Mafiathon 3 event has also had several popular names appear as guests during Cenat's broadcast, including Ice Spice, Kim Kardashian, and even fellow streamers like FaZe Kaysan.

