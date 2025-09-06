"You're taking all the views": Suburb Baby calls Kai Cenat "selfish" for hosting Mafiathon 3

YouTuber and streamer Suburb Baby, also known as &quot;suburbbaby,&quot; has gone viral on social media after seemingly calling out Kai Cenat during his motivational speech on Mafiathon 3. X user @destroynectar shared a 41-second video from the New Yorker's ongoing 30-day-long subathon, in which Suburb Baby stated he was &quot;tired of&quot; Cenat's content.Expressing his belief that the two-time Streamer of the Year award winner was &quot;selfish&quot; by hosting the third iteration of his Mafiathon subathon series, Suburb Baby remarked:&quot;Kai Cenat, n***a, I'm tired of you streaming. Mafiathon 1, after that, you should have been done. Then you did Mafiathon 2, I thought you would have got the clue. Now you're doing Mafiathon 3, f**k n***a, how selfish can you truly be? N***a, stop streaming, okay? You're taking all the views! I'm speaking for every streamer right now. We tired of that s**t, n***a. We streaming, you spark our stream, everybody leaves our stream.&quot;Note: It's not entirely clear whether Suburb Baby was being genuine with his comments or just joking around.Suburb Baby went on to reiterate that Kai Cenat should &quot;stop streaming&quot;:&quot;N***a, stop streaming! Like I said before, I got some young streamers from the trenches that had to put something down for two gifted subs. N***a, I know you don't want that. Stop streaming, n***a! Stop streaming! That's all I got to say.&quot;&quot;I'mma keep streaming, b**ch, get out!&quot; - Kai Cenat responds as Suburb Baby tells him to &quot;quit&quot; streamingAnother video from Kai Cenat and Suburb Baby's collaboration during the Mafiathon 3 subathon surfaced on X, in which the latter told the former to &quot;quit&quot; streaming.Suburb Baby elaborated:&quot;I can't compete with that, gang. You need to quit this s**t, bro. You got the money. N***as talking about you not touching the $100 mill. I don't know if that's true. N***a, I ain't touching [unintelligible]. You got to chill!&quot;In response, Cenat told Suburb Baby to &quot;get out&quot; and added:&quot;Well, guess what, buddy? I'mma keep streaming, b**ch, get out! Yeah, n***a! Yeah, n***a! Yeah, n***a! Guess, what? I'm taking all your f**king viewers, b**ch! I don't give a f**k, n***a! F**k you and the f**king bum a** f**king viewers, b**ch! F**k is wrong with this n***a, man?! You want me to be homeboy s**t and say, 'Hey, no, bro. My bad.' N***a, I was in here for how many years?!&quot;In other news, Kai Cenat recently expressed his dissatisfaction with Drake's ICEMAN EPISODE 3, calling it a &quot;waste of his time.&quot;