  • "You're taking all the views": Suburb Baby calls Kai Cenat "selfish" for hosting Mafiathon 3

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Published Sep 06, 2025 10:59 GMT
&quot;You
Suburb Baby calls out Kai Cenat for being "selfish" (Image via KaiCenat/Twitch)

YouTuber and streamer Suburb Baby, also known as "suburbbaby," has gone viral on social media after seemingly calling out Kai Cenat during his motivational speech on Mafiathon 3. X user @destroynectar shared a 41-second video from the New Yorker's ongoing 30-day-long subathon, in which Suburb Baby stated he was "tired of" Cenat's content.

Expressing his belief that the two-time Streamer of the Year award winner was "selfish" by hosting the third iteration of his Mafiathon subathon series, Suburb Baby remarked:

"Kai Cenat, n***a, I'm tired of you streaming. Mafiathon 1, after that, you should have been done. Then you did Mafiathon 2, I thought you would have got the clue. Now you're doing Mafiathon 3, f**k n***a, how selfish can you truly be? N***a, stop streaming, okay? You're taking all the views! I'm speaking for every streamer right now. We tired of that s**t, n***a. We streaming, you spark our stream, everybody leaves our stream."
Note: It's not entirely clear whether Suburb Baby was being genuine with his comments or just joking around.

Suburb Baby went on to reiterate that Kai Cenat should "stop streaming":

"N***a, stop streaming! Like I said before, I got some young streamers from the trenches that had to put something down for two gifted subs. N***a, I know you don't want that. Stop streaming, n***a! Stop streaming! That's all I got to say."
"I'mma keep streaming, b**ch, get out!" - Kai Cenat responds as Suburb Baby tells him to "quit" streaming

Another video from Kai Cenat and Suburb Baby's collaboration during the Mafiathon 3 subathon surfaced on X, in which the latter told the former to "quit" streaming.

Suburb Baby elaborated:

"I can't compete with that, gang. You need to quit this s**t, bro. You got the money. N***as talking about you not touching the $100 mill. I don't know if that's true. N***a, I ain't touching [unintelligible]. You got to chill!"
In response, Cenat told Suburb Baby to "get out" and added:

"Well, guess what, buddy? I'mma keep streaming, b**ch, get out! Yeah, n***a! Yeah, n***a! Yeah, n***a! Guess, what? I'm taking all your f**king viewers, b**ch! I don't give a f**k, n***a! F**k you and the f**king bum a** f**king viewers, b**ch! F**k is wrong with this n***a, man?! You want me to be homeboy s**t and say, 'Hey, no, bro. My bad.' N***a, I was in here for how many years?!"
In other news, Kai Cenat recently expressed his dissatisfaction with Drake's ICEMAN EPISODE 3, calling it a "waste of his time."

Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music.

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
