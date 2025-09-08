List of celebrities who've appeared on Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 3 so far

On September 1, 2025, Twitch megastar and AMP's Kai Cenat launched the third edition of his Mafiathon streaming marathon series, and so far, it has featured multiple celebrity appearances, including musicians and actors. With this particular event, Cenat aims to break his world record for the most active subscribers at a given moment, which was established during Mafiathon 2 in November 2024.

Ad

The star power featured in the subathon so far seems to be pushing the streamer closer to his objective. As of this writing, seven days into the marathon, Kai Cenat has nearly 320,000 active subscribers. At this rate, he is well on track to attain a million subscribers during his current Mafiathon.

Looking at the celebrities that have become part of Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 3 subathon so far

From legendary YouTubers like Roman Atwood to musicians like Ice Spice, Kai's Mafiathon 3 has already featured a range of celebrities from different backgrounds who have visited his $60 million California mansion cum streaming set.

Ad

Trending

Combined, these celebrity appearances have millions of views online and generated countless viral clips across YouTube, X, Instagram, and TikTok.

This article will look into the major celebrities who have graced Cenat's stream over the first week of Mafiathon 3.

1) Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian offers therapy to the crew (Image via Kai Cenat Live/YouTube)

Kim Kardashian was the first A-lister to pay a visit. On September 1, 2025, soon after the Mafiathon's opening segment, she came by, along with her son Saint West, to provide a therapy session to Kai Cenat and the Clover Boys, which features streamers Tylil James, RaKai, Ray, Punga, Dezz, and Reggie.

Ad

After the therapy, she sat down with the gang to play the viral "Extreme Noodle Game," which involves players taking turns blind-guessing who struck their helmet-protected head with a pool noodle.

2) Roman Atwood

Roman Atwood and his family join Kai's stream (Image via Kai Cenat Live/YouTube)

Cenat's fanbase was met with a wave of nostalgia as veteran YouTuber Roman Atowood visited the stream along with his wife, Brittney, and their children.

Ad

During the broadcast, the streamers shared their respect for each other, touched on how content creation has evolved over the years, and discussed the prominence of streaming in today's online world:

"('So, seeing content evolve, how crazy is that?' asked Kai Cenat) I'd never guess streaming would turn out into what you're doing, dude. This is like next level. Crazy."

3) Mariah Carey

Ad

Mariah Carey gives Kai's viewers a motivational speech (Image via Kai Cenat Live/YouTube)

Legendary singer-songwriter Mariah Carey made a brief appearance on Mafiathon 3 to catch up and play a few games, like Spelling Bee, with Cenat and the Clover Boys.

Ad

Another reason behind her visit was to promote her upcoming album, titled Here For It All, which is due for a September 26, 2025, release. Also, like with every other guest, she gave the streamer's viewers a motivational speech just before her exit:

"I would just say hold on to hope no matter what's going on in your life. Pray when you need to pray, and don't ever let anybody put you down. And stay strong!"

Ad

4) 41

41 raps on Mafiathon radio (Image via Kai Cenat Live/YouTube)

New York-based rap group "41," which features hip-hop artists Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter, and Tata, was the first to perform on Mafiathon 3's "radio freestyle" segment.

Ad

41 has been making its rounds around the streaming industry lately in the build-up to their highly anticipated album release, titled Area 41.

5) Ray J

Ray J takes a shower on Kai's stream (Image via Kai Cenat Live/YouTube)

Rapper Ray J surprised Cenat on day three of the subathon while the latter was enjoying his morning shower.

Ad

After scaring the AMP member out of the shower as he undressed, Ray took Kai Cenat's place and washed himself on camera.

6) Ice Spice and Latto

Ice Spice and Latto make their first Mafiathon appearance (Image via Kai Cenat Live/YouTube)

Following the release of their collab single "GYATT," rappers Ice Spice and Latto made their first Mafiathon appearance on September 5, 2025.

Ad

The two, along with Cenat, reviewed their collab track's music video and received a house tour. Following the tour, the Extreme Noodle Game, and a round of motivational speeches, the two made their exit. Overall, the collaboration lasted approximately two hours.

7) Veeze

Veeze on Mafiathon radio (Image via Kai Cenat Live/YouTube)

For the second Mafiathon radio freestyle, Atlanta-based rapper Veeze hopped on for a few minutes to drop a freestyle.

Ad

Notably, Veeze has also made two appearances on Plaqueboymax's streams, one of them being an In The Booth segment with Rob49.

8) The Jonas Brothers

The Jonas Brothers gift Kai Cenat a guitar (Image via Kai Cenat Live/YouTube)

In another nostalgic event, the Jonas Brothers, featuring Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas, made an appearance, gifting Kai a guitar.

Ad

With the help of the streamer's chatbox, the group brainstormed lyrics for a song while Nick put down a melody. Following a house tour, the brothers took their leave.

9) Lala Anthony

Lala Anthony explains the Love Island segment to Kai (Image via Kai Cenat Live/YouTube)

Lala surprised Cenat by bringing a "Love Island"-themed event to his Twitch livestream during Mafiathon 3.

Ad

Kai himself did not participate owing to his relationship with social media influencer Gabrielle Alayah. That being said, the Clover Boys did take part in the segment in hopes of finding a partner.

10) Dave East

Ad

Harlem-born rapper and actor Dave East, known for his raw lyricism and respect for old-school hip hop, became the third Mafiathon radio freestyle guest.

In his performance, the rapper paid respect to the late Nipsey Hussle and demonstrated his lyrical prowess over an old-school beat.

11) Tee Grizzley

Ad

Tee Grizzley, like Dave East, also freestyled on Mafiathon radio. He is recognized for his lyrical flows and gritty storytelling.

He shared a taste of his storytelling in his freestyle, which took place over a Detroit-style hip-hop beat.

12) Keke Palmer

Ad

Actress and comedian Keke Palmer closed off the first week of celebrity appearances on Mafiathon 3.

The actress shared how she got into acting, gave Kai and the Clover Boys lessons on improvisation, and ultimately, the crew acted out multiple scenes off the cuff.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vishnu Menon Vishnu Menon is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who covers Streamer news.

His approach involves thorough research, reliable sourcing, and presenting the information to his readers with maximum insight. Know More