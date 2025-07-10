All AMP members in 2025, ranked by popularity

Atlanta-based content creation group Any Means Possible (AMP) has increasingly become more relevant within the streaming space. It gained traction soon after the rise of the "W community" on Twitch, setting itself apart from the platform’s usual gaming-focused content. The group was founded by Din "Agent 00," and currently holds six members.

With Agent being the founder, Davis "ImDavisss," Roberto "Fanum," Duke Dennis, Chris "Chrisnxtdoor," and Kai Cenat followed soon after. The group experienced breakout success in 2023, the same year Kai Cenat skyrocketed in popularity, propelling AMP to the main stage and helping its YouTube channel grow to nearly 7.5 million subscribers currently.

That being said, its members are still focused on their individual careers, and some, like Kai Cenat and Agent 00, have continued to rise statistically on Twitch, branching out with different projects and collaborations.

AMP is currently on a month-long summer streaming event (Images via @ampexclusive/Instagram)

The group continues to make headlines in the streaming space. AMP's recent, explosive "war" with their fellow Atlanta-based content creators, the Clover Boys, became an online spectacle, with hundreds of thousands of viewers tuning in live to witness their favorite creators blow up each other's houses. This event was important, considering every member of the group participated in the rampage.

Following this spectacle, and considering the streamers are currently on a month-long broadcasting marathon, some of the group members are performing better than ever. This article will rank the group members by popularity, taking into account the numbers behind their separate streaming and content creation endeavors.

6) ImDavisss

A snippet of Davis from his latest stream at the AMP summer house (Image via Davis/Twitch)

Davis "ImDavisss" has been a core group member since 2019. What initially made him popular were his high-energy NBA 2K gameplay, real‑life basketball challenges, and vlogs.

ImDavisss is one of the group's only members who uploads YouTube content regularly. He has nearly 800,000 subscribers on the platform.

That being said, it is AMP Summer after all, and with this new group event, Davis has taken his streaming ventures further on Twitch. Notably, he gained his highest concurrent live viewership count on July 2, 2025, with a two-hour-long IRL stream. As of this writing, he has about 434,800 followers on the platform and averages 11,000 viewers per stream.

5) Chrisnxtdoor

Chris from AMP's "Extreme Pictionary" video (Image via @ampexclusive/Instagram)

Chris "Chrisnxtdoor" was initially one of the group's editors in 2020, before he made a transition to being fully on-screen in 2022.

On Twitch, Chris has over 773,000 followers, averaging 10,200 viewers per stream. AMP's current summer marathon has pushed each group member to new heights, as evidenced by the new records being set by them in terms of live viewership. Chirsnxtdoor is a prime example, considering his average viewership peaked at over 60,000 just as July 2025 started.

Nowadays, he can be seen IRL streaming from the group's summer home in Texas.

4) Agent 00

Din "Agent 00" has significantly diversified his content from the NBA 2K videos he used to make around the time of the group's creation in 2019. Currently, he can be seen collaborating with a range of creators outside the "W Community," conducting marathons, challenges, car modifications, and more in a series of IRL streams.

Apart from the buzz surrounding the collective's ongoing summer event, the streamer's collaborations with OTK's Extra Emily gained significant traction recently, as fans online speculated about a romantic relationship between the two.

As of this writing, Agent has about 24,000 viewers tuning in to his Twitch streams on average, with 2.8 million followers on the platform.

3) Fanum

Fanum is also known for his themed Instagram posts (Images via elfanum/Instagram)

Roberto "Fanum," of New York heritage, is one of the group's founding members, credited with urging Kai Cenat to give the group a shot.

Earlier in 2025, Fanum addressed allegations that he was "kicked" out of the group, claiming that he could never leave, especially considering his status as a founding member.

Currently, he averages 24,000 viewers per stream, broadcasting to over 3.2 million followers on Twitch.

2) Duke Dennis

Duke reached a new level on the seventh day of the group's ongoing summer subathon, breaking his all-time viewership record on Twitch with over 120,000 people watching his solo get-back at the Clover House.

Duke is also active on YouTube, reportedly garnering over a million views per upload "since 2023."

Currently, his IRL and "Just Chatting" streams average 25,000 live viewers on Twitch and are broadcast to over 3.1 million followers on the platform, putting the senior-most group member at number two on this list.

1) Kai Cenat

As of July 2025, Kai Cenat possesses about 102,000 active Twitch subscribers, making him the most popular streamer on this list and the platform as a whole.

The streaming community seems to have gotten used to Kai being at the top of the most-subscribed list, especially considering he has held this position throughout 2025 so far.

His immense success can be attributed to his unique initiatives (like Streamer University), his ability to conduct grand streaming marathons, and his celebrity collaborations.

Currently, Cenat boasts a whopping 18.3 million followers on Twitch, averaging about 97,000 viewers per stream.

