Lil Rodney Son claims RaKai went off the "script" by letting off fireworks at AMP House

Creator collectives Any Means Possible (AMP) and the Clover Boys recently ended an explosive, fireworks-fueled, controversial battle that caused significant damage to parts of either party's household. Clover's Reggie "Lil Rodney Son" claimed that while most of the drama went according to plan, his fellow group member, 16-year-old RaKai, may have taken things a bit too far.

Notably, RaKai, also known as "2xRaKai," achieved streaming fame following his appearance at Kai Cenat's 2024 subathon, Mafiathon 2, which broke personal records for Cenat, garnering millions of views.

During the event, 2xRaKai was jokingly introduced as Cenat's "son." Since then, the streamer has veered towards more independent content, often collaborating with his fellow Clover House members, including Tylil James, Ray "Rayasianboy," Punga, Dezz, and more.

Regarding the recent drama, Lil Rodney Son mentioned his fellow house member went "against the script," deviating from what was seemingly intended to be planned content:

"Chat, y'all gotta understand, sometimes it be in the script, and sometimes a ni**a go above the script, when he lit that, I ain't gon lie, he going against the script... like that part was not in the script."

RaKai stood next to Reggie as he made these comments. He declined to offer any additional insight and left the room behind Tylil and his cameraman.

Kai Cenat asks RaKai to "stop" after mentioning the incidents that followed AMP's Independence Day takeover of the Clover House

Claims of 2xRaKai's actions being unwarranted reached beyond Lil Rodney Son's comments at the Clover House. Kai Cenat, who is currently on a month-long subathon with his fellow AMP members, spoke on how the situation escalated:

"[The] police [were] involved, gang. At this point, just stop. You violated us, your sh*t got violated... Duke overdid it. RaKai, you burnt that ni**a clothes, you broke my PC, you broke his PC! You burnt the f**king living room, gang, we just got that sh*t renovated. I don't blame you, just stop."

Overall, Cenat took accountability for Duke Dennis's rampage during his second visit to the Clover House, but also mentioned RaKai's faults in the situation, pointing out the damage to the newly renovated AMP headquarters.

As of writing, neither party has expressed a wish to take this battle further. Notably, Rayasianboy informed his fellow group members that he would be leaving the Clover House to join AMP during their ongoing battle.

