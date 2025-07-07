Ray tells RaKai and Tylil that he is shifting out of Clover House and joining AMP amid their ongoing feud

Twitch streamer Ray "Rayasianboy," a close friend of Kai Cenat, recently hinted that he may be considering quitting Clover House. Clover House is a streamer collective of new-generation livestreamers, including Rakai, Ray, Reggie, Tylil, Dezz, and PungaGames.

In a phone call made by Ray during Tylil's Twitch livestream on July 6, 2025, the former could be heard supposedly expressing his disappointment with the ongoing feud between the Clover House and the Any Means Possible (AMP) group.

With the two popular streamer groups at loggerheads, AMP members (including Kai Cenat) were recently seen vandalizing the rooms of Clover House content creators while its members were out on vacation in Puerto Rico.

Ray claims he is quitting Clover House to join AMP amid their ongoing feud

Streaming personality Ray is known for his closeness to Twitch star Kai Cenat, with the two appearing on countless broadcasts together. The pair first met in Japan, with the Taiwanese streamer being a massive fan of Cenat. Over time, their acquaintance turned into a friendship that has lasted for years now.

After AMP members vandalized their living quarters, Tylil and RaKai decided to take revenge and vandalized the AMP house upon return. However, Ray seems dissatisfied with the back-and-forth between the two collectives, with him making this statement during a phone call with RaKai and Tylil:

"I'm moving out!"

After Ray said that he was unhappy with the two streamers beefing with AMP, RaKai retorted:

"You mad p***y, bro. You mad p***y. Deada** you mad soft."

Ray then dropped the bombshell announcement:

"I'm joining AMP f**k y'all."

This led to RaKai responding in this fashion:

"F**k you!"

In other news, Kai Cenat recently called out DDG and Lil Rodney Son for repeatedly mentioning him in their ongoing online feud, distancing himself from their beef, and asking them not to do so anymore.

