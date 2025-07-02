Kai Cenat's friend Ray says he is willing to have a boxing match with N3on if paid $1 million

Twitch streamer Ray "Rayasianboy" stated that he would be willing to go up against Kick streamer Rangesh "N3on" in a celebrity boxing match if he were to be awarded a sum of US$1 million. The streamer, who is known popularly for being a close associate of Kai Cenat, remarked while appearing on the IMPAULSIVE podcast.

Ad

The podcast, which is hosted by Logan Paul and Mike Majlak, had Ray as its guest in episode 463, released on July 2, 2025. When asked by the pair who he would box if given the chance to, Ray said:

"Box? Depends on who though?... F**k. I'll say... I'll box N3on."

He was then asked by Majlak if he could actually end up beating N3on in a boxing match if it were to actually materialize. To which he responded:

Ad

Trending

"Hell yeah! If I just need to go back to the gym, start locking in."

Majlak then asked:

"How much money you need for it?"

To which Ray said:

"How much money I need?... One mil. One mil."

Mike Majlak calls Brand Risk Promotions to set up a fight between N3on and Ray

Expand Tweet

Ad

After Ray showcased interest in a potential fight with N3on if offered the US$1 million sum, Mike Majlak decided to call in Adin Ross' Brand Risk Promotions to set up a potential deal on the spot. When Majlak called, he asked the representative:

"How much can Ray get to box N3on?... What's the offer for Brand Risk? He wants a mil, Tov."

The representative then responded, saying:

Ad

"In his currency? I'm down with that. A million yen, we call it a deal right now."

However, Ray was not satisfied with the offer, stating that he wanted to be paid in US dollars instead. The rep then stated:

"I don't speak that language... I need shekels or yen."

In other news, N3on recently talked about major events being hosted by streamer groups such as FaZe and Any Means Possible (AMP). As per the Kick star, these have made the streaming landscape much more competitive, and have set a "standard" for other content creators.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atharv Kapoor Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He covers the latest news surrounding content creators across platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, and Rumble. An avid PC gamer, he enjoys playing shooter titles, such as Marvel Rivals, and replaying his favorite game, Red Dead Redemption 2, for the third time. Know More