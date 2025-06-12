"The game is cooked": Kick streamer N3on claims "big events" by top streamers are transforming livestreaming

Kick streaming star Rangesh "N3on" recently opined on the current state of livestreaming during the latest episode of the One Night with Steiny podcast. The episode, uploaded to YouTube on June 12, 2025, showcased the IRL content creator discussing how major "events" being hosted by fellow streamers have been changing the landscape of live content creation in the past few years.

Ad

Explaining how these events are setting a "standard" for other content creators, N3on stated:

"It's like, it was pay to win, kind of, but now, even that's getting oversaturated. The game's... the game is cooked, bro. You got people doing hella big events and sh**, and you have to like, there's a certain standard."

"Everyone's trying to one up each other": N3on gives his take on the current status of livestreaming

Ad

Trending

[Timestamp: 24:55]

Rangesh "N3on" is a popular livestreamer who has made a name for himself in the past few years owing to his association with Adin Ross, as well as his controversial content on both Kick and YouTube. His popularity seemingly transcends industries as well, as N3on was hand-picked by Kanye West alongside Nicolas "Sneako" to livestream the hip-hop artist's new album in April of this year.

Rangesh had been one of the largest content creators on Kick during the early years of the Twitch rival platform in 2023, second only to Adin Ross. Now, with new stars such as Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed dominating the playing field, he claimed that streamers seem to be trying to "one-up each other":

Ad

"I genuinely feel like the only way for a streamer to blow up is to be put on. Right now."

After the podcast host asked if any streamer could pay individuals for creating clips to "blow up," Rangesh replied:

"No. Not anymore. Even that's oversaturated. Bro, me and Adin were doing that years ago, and, f**king, it was working or whatever. Now, everyone's trying to one-up each other,.paying more and more, f**king up the market."

Ad

N3on had also made an appearance during the Rolling Loud festival held earlier in March 2025. After the Kick streamer came on stage during a performance by American rapper Dave Blunts, he ended up being booed by the audience relentlessly.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atharv Kapoor Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He covers the latest news surrounding content creators across platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, and Rumble. An avid PC gamer, he enjoys playing shooter titles, such as Marvel Rivals, and replaying his favorite game, Red Dead Redemption 2, for the third time. Know More