"I built this s**t brick by brick": Fanum breaks silence on whether he was kicked out of AMP

Streamer and founder of the content-creation group Any Means Possible (AMP), Roberto "Fanum," recently returned to streaming after a nearly two-month-long break from Twitch. During his return stream on May 30, 2025, Roberto spoke on allegations of being removed from AMP and denied them completely, assuring his fans that he was there to stay.

In the return stream, he opened up about all the drama surrounding his status with the group, and chose to respond in a concise but definitive manner:

"Imma keep sh*t short bro, people were saying, 'Yo, Fanum got kicked out of AMP,' y'know what I mean? This is all Imma say bro, I built this sh*t brick by brick, bro. I could never get kicked out. I could never get kicked out, my heart! Respectfully though, you heard?"

Overall, Roberto suggested that he "could never get kicked out" of the collective, especially considering his position as founder, recruiting and building the team from the ground up.

Now, the streamer is back to his regularly scheduled programming and is currently conducting a "24-hour treadmill stream" as a forfeit for failing to finish his Assassin's Creed: Shadows streaming marathon within 50 hours.

Looking at some of the moments that led to rumors of Fanum leaving AMP

For context, during his hiatus, the streamer issued a series of cryptic social media posts, which many online perceived to be indications of internal troubles within AMP. For example, here's an X post Fanum sent on May 7, 2025:

"They forget all the shit that I did, I was feeding the team when I didn't have sh*t...I was taking a risk, I done got all of us rich."

Kai Cenat addressed rumors of Roberto leaving the collective and shut them down.

"You guys got to understand, you being on X, and you looking at captions and you looking at a video that has been clipped out of context. Bro, you can't believe that sh*t. Especially on X, that's where it stems from. Did you hear Fanum out of his mouth say, 'I'm out'? Did you hear any of us say anything like that? No, bro. So you can't always believe the sh*t that's on the internet."

Like Kai, on May 19, 2025, core group member Duke Dennis announced that Fanum asked his followers to ignore the noise and assured them that his fellow AMP founder is "nowhere near leaving AMP":

"Everybody start making these dumba** thinkpieces, looking dumb as f**k, saying whatever, putting two and two together, getting 16...Fanum is nowhere near leaving AMP."

In other news, Kai Cenat shared he has acquired full ownership of the Streamer University intellectual property and has been approached by platforms like Netflix with offers.

