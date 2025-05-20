Duke Dennis confirms Fanum is still a part of AMP

Twitch streamer and Any Means Possible (AMP) group member Denzel "Duke Dennis" has confirmed that fellow AMP member Roberto "Fanum" is still a part of the streamer collective. This came after speculations arose on May 7, 2025, that Fanum may be exiting the group.

Ad

While reassuring fans that Fanum was still a part of the streamer group, Duke Dennis also asked them not to believe speculations online that haven't been verified by the group:

"A few weeks ago, people were saying that Fanum left AMP, without doing no research, on their own. Everybody start making these dumba** thinkpieces, looking dumb as f**k, saying whatever, putting two and two together, getting sixteen... Fanum is nowhere near leaving AMP."

Ad

Trending

"He actually can't": Duke Dennis addresses speculations of Fanum leaving AMP

Expand Tweet

Ad

Duke Dennis is one of the six members of AMP, which also includes Kai Cenat, Davis "ImDavisss," Fanum, Din "Agent 00," and Christopher "ChrisNxtDoor." Owing to the increasing popularity of the group's members in the past few years, it has become one of the biggest streamer collectives on Twitch alongside FaZe Clan.

However, fans were left concerned after alleged screenshots from Fanum's Snapchat emerged online, seemingly showcasing that the streamer has lost access to the AMP X page. Further, fans speculated that subsequent X posts by the streamer were hinting at his exit from the group, with one post gaining over 8.6 million views.

Ad

However, Duke Dennis has now assured fans that Fanum will be staying with the group, and was never expected to leave in the first place:

"He actually can't. This not what this is, bro. You can't leave a family. You know what I'm saying? That's not how it works, so, I'm just saying, that's my brother, bro, you know what I'm saying? It's way deeper than y'all can imagine, so, with that being said, get the f**k out our business. Especially if you don't hear it from us. Alright?"

Ad

In other news, FaZe Clan member Nick "Lacy" underwent a similar situation. However, as revealed by fellow FaZe Clan member YourRAGE, Lacy's exit from FaZe was supposedly a much bigger possibility than Fanum's from AMP ever was. The speculations began when FaZe Clan CEO Richard "Banks" made a post on X stating that Lacy had been "kicked" from the group, with YourRAGE later claiming that the post was not part of a script.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atharv Kapoor Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He harbors a love for reading and watching his favorite streamers. An avid gamer, he enjoys playing Marvel Rivals in his free time and replaying Red Dead Redemption 2 for the third time. Know More