"You don't pull up to people's homes": Agent 00 confronts man for entering AMP House property without permission

Twitch streamer and Any Means Possible (AMP) member Din "Agent 00" recently called out a man for entering the AMP House property without getting permission from any of the members. The streamer had been driving around in a car when he saw the man, whom he decided to confront.

Talking to the man, Agent 00 reprimanded him for trespassing onto the streamer collective's property, stating:

"Hey gang! Ay bro, you don't pull up to people's homes, you know that, come on, bro. Go home. Be safe."

Agent 00 calls out fan for tresspassing into AMP House property without permission

After Agent00 asked the man, who was seemingly a fan of the AMP streamer group, to leave the premises, the man replied, stating that he had supposedly traversed over five hours to be able to get there. However, Agent 00 warned the man that he would soon be confronted by the collective's security, who would then usher him out.

The fan was also seemingly about to ask Agent 00 for memorabilia, such as a photo or an autograph. However, before he could complete his request, Agent 00 denied it outright, stating:

"No. No! 'Cause you pulled up to the house."

However, the man still asked the streamer to give him thirty seconds. After Agent 00 obliged, the man revealed that he had been streaming for two years now and that he wanted a shoutout from Agent 00. Refusing to do so, Agent 00 said:

"You don't need a shoutout. You need to study so you can learn what you need to improve. You've been not studying... You can't pull up to people's homes. That's one, dangerous, and two, we're not zoo animals, gang. Like, you know, we want our privacy and stuff like that. So, I'm just letting you know in the nicest way possible, retreat back home."

Then, after the man revealed that he was eighteen years old, Agent 00 reiterated:

"Go home, bro. I have somewhere I gotta be, but please go home. Do not go up the house, alright? They might not treat you as friendly as I did, gang."

In April 2025, Agent 00 was kicked out of a supermarket while hosting an IRL livestreaming. As part of his marathon broadcast, Agent 00 had been inside a Publix store when he was informed that filming inside was not allowed and that he would have to leave. This resulted in a confrontation between Agent 00 and the Publix employee, which was caught on camera.

