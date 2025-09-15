What are the allegations against Temperrr? Rain's accusations explored

Nordan &quot;Rain,&quot; also known as &quot;FaZe Rain,&quot; has garnered attention on social media after making allegations against Thomas &quot;Temperrr,&quot; formerly known as &quot;FaZe Temperrr.&quot; It all started on September 14, 2025, when videos from Rain's Just Chatting livestream surfaced on X, in which he claimed to have left the organization because a FaZe Clan member was allegedly a &quot;pedophile.&quot; While claiming that he was not kicked out, but rather that he quit the organization, Rain said:&quot;I wasn't even pushed out, I left! There's a f**king pedophile involved, too, bro! I don't give a f**k if I get sued, I could give a f**k, I always stand for what's right. That was the final straw, bro! That was the final f**king straw! And not only did you guys f**king air me out, y'all motherf**kers sold me out. Y'all f**king scammed me behind my back.&quot;During a subsequent livestream, Nordan name-dropped Thomas. He recounted a conversation with the former FaZe Clan member, during which, according to Rain, Temperrr allegedly stated that he had &quot;a threesome with two 16-year-olds&quot;:&quot;This dude looks me in my eyes and says, 'Bro, I'm not going to lie, I had a threesome with two 16-year-olds.' I'm like, 'Bro, what?' How could you tell me that after I'm telling you the three rules I have to why I'll never have your back as a friend. On my mother's heartbeat, that's what he said. He looked me in the eyes and said that. I told Banks, and I told Apex immediately. I even told Lee Trink. I have f**king texts with Lee Trink from then. It was right before everything blew up with the SPAC in the phase one public event and whatnot.&quot;In another video from Rain's broadcast that was shared on X, he detailed a conversation with Temperrr, during which the latter allegedly &quot;started bringing up random laws&quot;:&quot;I brought it up to him, bro. I did. And when we got in the call, Tommy said this verbatim: he said, 'It wasn't a threesome with two 16-year-olds, actually, it was a 17-year-old.' So, all of a sudden, now it's 17. Okay? One was 17, and the other one watched. That's what he said. And then he started bringing up all these random laws. Bro, I don't even know, these weird consent laws, like, Romeo and Juliet this, yada-yada, I don't f**king know. I don't know what these laws are, bro. He says some s**t like that.&quot;&quot;Tommy denied any wrong-doing&quot; - Banks confirms Rain was talking about Temperrr while making allegations against a FaZe Clan memberFaZe Clan's former CEO, Richard &quot;Banks,&quot; has spoken out about Rain's recent allegations. On September 14, 2025, Banks took to X to share a nine-minute-40-second video in which he explained his side of the story in response to Rain's accusations.He followed up with another social media post, confirming that Rain was talking about Temperrr. Claiming that Thomas &quot;denied any wrongdoing, and no conclusion came,&quot; the 33-year-old wrote:&quot;The FaZe member Rain is referring to in that clip is Tommy. I know this because of a phone call we had between myself, Tommy, Apex and Rain. To be clear Tommy denied any wrong-doing and no conclusion was came to on that call. This all stems from a conversation that Nordan and Tommy had between themselves (one on one) years prior.&quot;Rain apologizes for not &quot;speaking out sooner&quot;On the same day (September 14, 2025), Rain posted an update on X, apologizing to the online community for not &quot;speaking out sooner.&quot; While claiming to have &quot;loved this guy,&quot; presumably referring to Temperrr, and that he &quot;couldn't be side by side&quot; with someone who &quot;did something like that,&quot; Nordan said:&quot;I feel horrible man. I wish it never happened. I’m sorry I didn’t speak out sooner, but I hope you can understand that it’s HARD, I loved this guy, I was a huge fan of him growing up. I didn’t know what to do. Part of the reason I left FaZe was because of it,i couldn’t be side by side who did something like that. I wanted to speak but just felt so f**king bad &amp; eventually I just couldn’t take it anymore. Love you whether you understand me or not 🖤&quot;FAZE RAIN @FaZe_RainLINKI feel horrible man. I wish it never happened. I’m sorry I didn’t speak out sooner, but I hope you can understand that it’s HARD, I loved this guy, I was a huge fan of him growing up. I didn’t know what to do. Part of the reason I left FaZe was because of it,i couldn’t be side byTemperrr has yet to issue a statement regarding the allegations Rain made.