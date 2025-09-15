"This is disgusting": Temperrr responds to Rain's allegations, claims the latter is "blackmailing" him

Thomas &quot;Temperrr&quot; has responded to Nordan &quot;Rain's&quot; recent allegations. For those unaware, Rain recently stated that the presence of an alleged &quot;pedophile&quot; was the &quot;final straw&quot; that caused him to leave FaZe Clan. He eventually hosted a livestream, during which he name-dropped Temperrr and described a conversation in which, according to Nordan, Thomas said he had &quot;a threesome with two 16-year-olds.&quot;On September 14, 2025, Temperrr uploaded a three-minute-15-second video on X to respond to Rain's allegations. Describing the situation as &quot;disgusting,&quot; the professional boxer said:&quot;The fact that I'm even having to respond to this, and that my name is in the same breath as the word pedophile is so sick, twisted, and insane. This is disgusting. Anybody that knows me knows that I'm not that type of a person. I am the furthest thing from what you called me, and I will never be that person.&quot;Thomas then alleged that Nordan was &quot;blackmailing&quot; him. He elaborated:&quot;Even though when you first brought this up a year ago, and I believe that you brought it up just for money purposes, that you wanted money out of FaZe. Like, you stated that a year ago during our conversation with me, Banks, and Apex. You stated, 'If you don't get paid that, you are going to air this out.' That is blackmail. This is not, like, you know who I am. You know the type of person I am. I am not what you called me. I'm f**king gutted, bro, and I'm pissed that you even put my name in that light.&quot;Temperrr explains how Rain's allegations have &quot;inflicted levels of damage&quot; on his lifeAt the two-minute mark of the video mentioned above, Temperrr claimed that Rain's allegations against him have &quot;inflicted levels of damage&quot; on his and his family's lives. He explained:&quot;It's f**king sick! When I bring my son to school, right, and the other parents get to figure out who his dad is, and now, they're associating me with that word. You don't even understand the levels of damage that you've just inflicted into my life, into my family's life. It's everything that I have built. I have put my heart and my soul into FaZe Clan in ways that you, and Banks, and Apex know more than anybody.&quot;Later that day (September 14, 2025), Temperrr responded to a netizen who asked him to &quot;explain&quot; his social media post from June 30, 2012, where he wrote:&quot;mind ur own business-- what if i like being a pedo??&quot;Claiming that this was how he and his friends &quot;used to speak to each other on Xbox Live,&quot; the Twitch streamer wrote:&quot;i was 17 &amp; re*arded. this is how we used to speak to each other on xbox live back then&quot;Temperrr's X post (Image via x.com/Temperrr)In other streamer news, Elon Musk has reacted to a clip shared by John &quot;Tectone,&quot; which allegedly showed political commentator Hasan &quot;HasanAbi&quot; calling for violence.