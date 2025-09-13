"He was probably some right-leaning Republican": Mizkif shares his thoughts on Charlie Kirk's alleged shooter, Tyler Robinson

Twitch streamer Matthew "Mizkif" has shared his thoughts on Tyler Robinson, the suspected shooter of Charlie Kirk. During a livestream on September 12, 2025, Mizkif read a news report about Tyler Robinson and discussed "everyone's" theories about the person who attacked the political activist.

Ad

He said:

"Oh. This guy looks like Charlie Kirk. Interesting. Interesting. I thought it was a left-leaning transgender. Wait, what the hell? Isn't that what everyone was saying? It's a left-leaning transgender. 'Charlie Kirk's killer, Tyler Robinson, raised in a Republican household, and it's bad news for the MAGA media machine.' Wait, but I'm so confused. I thought it was a left-leaning liberal who's transgender. 'White Christian conservative Republican male, straight gun fan.' I mean, dude, you could kind of tell by the shot that guy made that he was probably some right-leaning Republican. There is no shot in hell that a furry was making a hit like that. No way!"

Ad

Trending

The co-founder of OTK (One True King) went on to explain why he believed the person who shot Charlie Kirk was "definitely a right-leaning conservative":

"The queer community is not taking a 200-yard shot and hitting that. You know what I mean? You know that their bullets will curve. You know what I'm saying? Like, there's no f**king hell, there's no way in hell they're making that shot. It was definitely a right-leaning conservative, I knew the second I saw the bullet go through his neck. Come on! Give me a break. That's crazy!"

Ad

Ad

Timestamp - 00:34:31

"Didn't Asmon literally say that 90% of the shootings happen because of left-leaning people?" - Mizkif wonders what people are saying about Tyler Robinson

At the 35-minute-38-second mark of his broadcast, Mizkif wondered what people were saying about Tyler Robinson. He then claimed that Zack "Asmongold" recently stated that "90% of the shootings happened because of left-leaning people."

Ad

He added:

"Wait, what are people saying about this? Didn't Asmon literally say that 90% of the shootings happen because of left-leaning people? Wait, I guess this is the 10%. Right? Bro, I mean, it was a crazy shot, I'll be honest. It was a crazy shot. So, his dad snitched? Why did this guy kill him? Is there any reason whatsoever? This is the most common man in America."

Ad

In addition to Mizkif, Twitch political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi" commented on Tyler Robinson, saying that he was "not so certain if he himself was right wing" in an X post.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aarnesh Shrivastava Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music. Know More