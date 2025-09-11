Ed Krassenstein claims to have reported Asmongold's "threat" to the FBI, Twitch streamer responds

Ed Krassenstein, a social media personality and entrepreneur, has claimed to have reported Twitch and Kick streamer Zack &quot;Asmongold's&quot; &quot;threat&quot; to the FBI. On September 10, 2025, Ed Krassenstein's twin brother, Brian Krassenstein, shared a series of X posts, featuring four screenshots of direct messages from X users in the aftermath of Charlie Kirk's death in a shooting incident in Utah. He also tagged the FBI, FBI Director Kash Patel, and X's official accounts.Asmongold responded to Brian Krassenstein's social media post, elaborating on why he believed the latter was receiving threats from netizens. He wrote:&quot;You thought you were cute with the 8647 tshirts and other coded calls for violence Now it's happening to you It's not going to stop, now it's only going to get worse, and no one should have any sympathy for you. Be safe!&quot;In response, Brian referred to the former OTK (One True King) member as a &quot;sick person&quot; and claimed to have sent his information to the FBI:&quot;It wasn’t coded. It meant to impeach him and always did until dishonest peddlers of misinformation like you retroactively changed the meaning. You are a sick person and I just sent your info to the @fbi.&quot; Wrote Brian Krassenstein in his X post.Ed Krassenstein then claimed that he reported Asmongold's aforementioned X post to the FBI and Secret Service, labeling it a &quot;threat&quot;:&quot;Reporting this threat to the @fbi and @SecretService. And @elonmusk please do something about this account.&quot; Wrote Ed Krassenstein in his X post.The Twitch streamer responded to Ed Krassenstein by writing:&quot;Trying to report me after I don't kowtow to your pathetic attempt at sympathy baiting after you've spent months advocating for political violence Who is this post even for? Everyone can see through such transparent manipulation&quot;&quot;Thousands of unhinged direct calls to violence over politics&quot; - Asmongold says things similar to Charlie Kirk's death will &quot;continue to happen&quot;On the same day (September 10, 2025), Asmongold took to X to state that things similar to Charlie Kirk's death would &quot;continue to happen&quot; unless &quot;thousands of unhinged direct calls to violence over politics&quot; on social media platforms are addressed.He added:&quot;Anyone surprised at what happened to Charlie Kirk hasn't been paying attention Go anywhere, reddit, Twitter, ect, and you'll find thousands of unhinged direct calls to violence over politics Until it's addressed for what it is, things like this will continue to happen&quot;Elon Musk agreed with Asmongold's opinion, writing &quot;Yes&quot; in response.