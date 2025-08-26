Asmongold and Take Us North game controversy, explained

Twitch and Kick streamer Zack &quot;Asmongold&quot; has once again garnered attention on social media after a game developer supposedly deactivated its official X account after he reacted to its Gamescom 2025 announcement. In a YouTube video titled The Illegal Migrant Simulator is insane.., Asmongold watched a segment from the Gamescom Congress livestream in which Anima Interactive's Karla Reyes discussed the game, Take Us North.Providing context about what Take Us North was about, Reyes said:&quot;My name is Karla Reyes, my pronouns are she/her, and yeah, I run a little indie studio called Anima Interactive. We're developing Take Us North, which is about migration across the US-Mexico border, which is obviously a very relevant and heavy-hitting topic. &quot;But that's why we found it important to talk about now and share a little bit about our behind-the-scenes in the development of this project because it's very deeply-rooted in research, given how sensitive and complex and nuanced the subject matter is, we want to make sure that we are telling these stories authentically, and that we are you know, reaching our goal in trying to shift hearts and minds around this.&quot;Note: The Gamescom Congress 2025 livestream on YouTube is currently inaccessible, as the broadcast has seemingly been set to private (as of this writing).&quot;This isn't a game; it's propaganda&quot; - Asmongold reacts to Karla Reyes explaining what the Take Us North game is all aboutWhile reacting to Anima Interactive's segment during the Gamescom Congress livestream, showcasing Take Us North, Asmongold voiced his discontent with the project, describing it as &quot;propaganda.&quot;The Texan said:&quot;Are they going to research the way that illegal migrants steal the identities of American citizens, and then claim their benefits illegally? I wonder if they're going to talk about that. Oh, Jeez! Yeah, this isn't a game; it's propaganda. Of course! Obviously, it is.&quot;Timestamp - 00:38A few moments later, Asmongold commented on Karla Reyes' claims that Americans are &quot;reductive to Mexicans&quot; by saying &quot;they're just stealing jobs&quot;:&quot;They are. It's a fact. They're stealing the jobs. They're creating more traffic. They overload social systems. They steal people's identities to get government benefits. They steal, obviously, a bunch of other different types of entitlement programs, like food stamps, etc. They do jobs for cents on the dollar that should be made for Americans, or they should be improved by automation, instead of relying on illegals as a, you know, working class of people. The reason why people think this is because it's true.&quot; Timestamp: 03:10Take Us North developer, Anima Interactive, reportedly deactivates its social media account after Asmongold reacted to its project, Elon Musk chimes in with his viewsOn August 26, 2025, X user @Awk20000 reported that Anima Interactive deactivated its official X account following Asmongold's reaction to its Gamescom 2025 presentation.The netizen said:&quot;The company behind “Take Us North” deactivated their Twitter after Asmongold dropped a reaction video to their game about migrants and asylum seekers.&quot;The former OTK (One True King) member responded:&quot;You could say they self-deported.&quot;Elon Musk eventually chimed in on the matter, asking the Twitch streamer if Microsoft was funding Anima Interactive:&quot;Is Microsoft really funding this company?&quot;Asmongold replied in his X post:&quot;I'm actually not sure, I don't think it's direct funding but maybe from a VC that's a couple levels of removal from Microsoft instead Most cynical evaluation=funded by a group that works with someone at MC/Xbox to launder their dumb ideas without damaging the Microsoft brand.&quot; As of this writing, Anima Interactive has not issued a statement regarding the recent situation.