"Not so certain": HasanAbi talks about the political stance of Tyler Robinson following latter's alleged involvement in Charlie Kirk's shooting

Twitch streaming star Hasan &quot;HasanAbi&quot; recently discussed the political ideology held by right-wing political commentator Charlie Kirk alleged shooter, Tyler Robinson. Robinson, a Christian Caucasian male, is supposedly a follower of the right-wing ideology as well.Earlier, political commentator Steven Crowder had claimed that the cartidges used by the shooter of Charlie Kirk had transgender and anti-fascist ideology engraved on them. As per HasanAbi, Robinson originally belonged to a Mormon family, with the family being present in both the fields of law enforcement and military:&quot;Tyler Robinson (Kirk's alleged shooter) came from a Mormon family in both law enforcement and the military but I'm not so certain if he himself was right wing. a lot of the memes posted on the casings are ironic or of the left variety. different than previous far right shooters.&quot;HasanAbi opines on Tyler Robinson being a potential &quot;groyper&quot; in a post on XCharlie Kirk's assassination during a Utah Valley University speaking event on September 10, 2025, has made headlines once again after the individual suspected of being the perpetrator was found to be a 22-year-old named Tyler Robinson. Allegedly, a bolt-action rifle trapped in a towel was found as part of the investigation, including an engraving on the casing which allegedly stated “Hey fascist! Catch!&quot;In his post on X, HasanAbi explored the possibility that Robinson was a &quot;groyper,&quot; that is, someone who is a follower of American far-right political pundit Nick Fuentes. However, due to one of the engravings also mentioning the lyrics of the popular anti-fascist song Bella Ciao, HasanAbi expressed doubt over Robinson's supposed affiliation with Fuentes.Instead, HasanAbi claimed that Robinson may have been a proponent of gopnik posting, that is, posting like a member of the Russian youth subculture that is focused around working-class individuals, known popularly for wearing tracksuits and drinking cheaper variants of vodka. In his X post, HasanAbi wrote:&quot;Yah i saw that as well, idk how to weigh that over ciao bella though. like that could be gopnik posting which is across the political spectrum. need more info. groypers usually hail previous shooters and have way more aggressive slogans they use to signal tho.&quot;In other news, Twitch streamer Kai Cenat also recently opined on the passing of Charlie Kirk, with the former stating that the right-wing political influencer had said some &quot;crazy sh**.&quot;