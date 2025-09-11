  • home icon
  "He was saying some crazy s**t, right?": Kai Cenat's reaction to Charlie Kirk's death goes viral

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Modified Sep 11, 2025 04:19 GMT
&quot;He was saying some crazy s**t, right?&quot;: Kai Cenat
Kai Cenat's reaction to Charlie Kirk's death has gone viral (Image via twitch.tv/kaicenat)

Twitch star Kai Cenat's reaction to Charlie Kirk's death has gone viral on social media. For those unaware, reports surfaced on September 10, 2025, indicating that a single shot was fired at Charlie Kirk's neck, which resulted in his death, while hosting an event at Utah Valley University.

Several prominent streamers have shared their thoughts on the incident, with Felix "xQc" describing the attack on the political activist as an act of "terrorism," and Hasan "HasanAbi" expressing shock after seeing the footage from Utah Valley University.

On the ninth day of his ongoing Mafiathon 3 subathon, Kai Cenat learned of Charlie Kirk's death. After seeing what his live audience was saying about the situation, the AMP (Any Means Possible) member stated:

"Who died? Hold on (The streamer looks at his Twitch chat). That's the guy with, like, the crazy a** takes. Right? Or some s**t. He be saying some crazy... he was saying some crazy s**t, right? Holy s**t! What the f**k! 'Don't watch.' Okay, bet. He got assassinated! S**t! All right, chat... let me see something real quick. Hold on, chat."
Timestamp - 23:25:17

X user @clippedszn shared a 34-second clip from Kai Cenat's livestream, which has received over 2.7 million views and elicited reactions from more than 1,200 netizens.

"Disappointing from Kai" - Sneako comments on Kai Cenat's reaction to Charlie Kirk's death

Parti and Rumble streamer Nico "Sneako" has commented on Kai Cenat's reaction to Charlie Kirk's death. While speculating that the two-time Streamer of the Year award winner "has no clue" what Kirk has discussed, Sneako remarked:

"I'm sure he has no idea what 'crazy takes' that he has. He has no clue. All he knows is he is not supposed to like him, and he doesn't wait a second after he was shot in the neck publicly. A father with two kids, to say that he has crazy takes. His first reaction is not to say, 'Rest in peace,' hopefully he did at some point, but his first reaction is to talk and say he has crazy takes."
Sneako then said that he was "disappointed" with Kai Cenat:

"And he moves on. Disappointing from Kai. I mean, especially because Kai's a Christian, too. Charlie Kirk was a Christian man. He lived by Christian values, whether or not you agreed or disagreed with him."

In addition to Kai Cenat, Adin Ross has spoken out about Kirk's death, voicing his displeasure with those "celebrating" or being "happy in any type of way" about it.

Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music.

Edited by Aarnesh Shrivastava
