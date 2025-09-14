"What's up here @JeffBezos?": Elon Musk reacts to X clip by Tectone allegedly depicting HasanAbi making calls for violence

Tech mogul Elon Musk has reacted to a clip uploaded to the platform by streaming personality John &quot;Tectone,&quot; which allegedly depicts the Twitch streamer and political commentator Hasan &quot;HasanAbi&quot; allegedly calling for violence against other individuals, including elected officials.The clip is a compilation of various moments from HasanAbi's broadcasts. Within the clip, HasanAbi can be heard stating:&quot;I'm sick and tired of it. Left wingers, liberals. you need to be f**king showing your opponents' guts on there, okay? You need to be gutting them...You need to be shanking these motherf**kers and letting their f**king- letting their intestines just wry on stage.&quot;This was followed by a caption within the clip that stated:&quot;Hasan has used his massive platform to call for violence for years.&quot;Replying to the clip posted by Tectone, X user @MadamSavvy wrote that Twitch CEO Dan Clancy needs to step down, and that a full third-party investigation needs to be done against Twitch. Elon Musk also chimed in response to @MadamSavvy, calling out Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. To those unaware, Twitch is a subsidiary company owned by Amazon. Tagging Bezos, Elon Musk wrote:&quot;What’s up here @JeffBezos?&quot;Elon Musk calls out HasanAbi for &quot;repeated calls for murder&quot; in X postHasanAbi has been involved in controversies from time to time due to statements made by him during his Twitch broadcasts, with him even being accused of calling for violence against elected officials. For instance, in February 2025, the Turkish-American streamer had stated that if one cared about the &quot;medicare fraud or Medicaid fraud,&quot; they would &quot;kill&quot; United States Senator Rick Scott. HasanAbi was banned on Twitch soon after making this statement.Calling out Amazon for promoting and paying HasanAbi for hosting his broadcasts on its subsidiary platform, Twitch, in another X post, Elon Musk wrote:&quot;Just wondering in Amazon thinks it’s ok to pay and promote someone (he’s paid by Twitch/Amazon) who makes repeated calls for murder...&quot;Tectone recently called out HasanAbi for his guest essay about Charlie Kirk on The New York Times website, with him calling it an attempt at using Kirk's death as a &quot;PR campaign.&quot;