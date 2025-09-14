"The most on-brand stunt": Tectone calls out HasanAbi for using Charlie Kirk's assassination as a “PR campaign for himself”

Twitch streamer John &quot;Tectone&quot; has reacted to fellow streamer and political commentator Hasan &quot;HasanAbi's&quot; recent guest essay on The New York Times website, where he talked about the questions he would have asked Charlie Kirk if their upcoming debate had taken place.Calling the opinionated essay an attempt at a &quot;PR campaign,&quot; Tectone wrote in a post made on X on September 13, 2025:&quot;Hasan using the death of Charlie Kirk as a PR campaign for himself. Is the most on-brand stunt I’ve ever seen him try to pull. Hasan, anyone who’s not r******d hates your anti-American terrorist loving a**. Shut the f**k up&quot;Tectone calls HasanAbi &quot;one of the major advocates for political violence&quot; in X postIn his guest essay on the New York Times website, HasanAbi stated that he was scheduled to have a debate with Charlie Kirk, who was a political adversary of HasanAbi owing to the great contrast in their ideologies. The debate was meant to take place on September 25, 2025, at Dartmouth College.Talking about the &quot;tragedy&quot; that befell Charlie Kirk, HasanAbi talked about the &quot;graphic nature&quot; of the assassination, calling Kirk a victim of a &quot;rising tide of political violence.&quot; He wrote:&quot;What shocked me was not merely the graphic nature of what took place. It was the horror of seeing someone whom I know — not a friend or an ally, but a human being I know personally and have debated before — fall victim to what clearly seems to be a rising tide of political violence.&quot;Calling out HasanAbi for supposedly being a &quot;major advocate&quot; for political violence, which was seemingly a reference to the Turkish-American's previous comments about US Senator Rick Scott, Tectone wrote:&quot;Hasan you are one of the major advocates for political violence. Stop acting like you condemn in you small headed fraud.&quot;Tectone is currently taking a break from livestreaming, with him posting on X and YouTube about the current events taking place in the political sphere and elsewhere. The streamer had decided to take a break to prevent his &quot;resentment&quot; from guiding him during his live broadcasts.