QTCinderella's Camp Peak 2025: List of confirmed streamers participating

Twitch star Blaire "QTCinderella" has announced the list of streamers participating in her "Camp Peak 2025" event. For those unfamiliar, QTCinderella is well-known for hosting IRL events featuring prominent streamers and content creators. "Streamer Camp" and "S**t Camp" were two of the events that she previously hosted, in which internet personalities and influencers got together for several days to compete in various challenges to win prizes.

During a livestream on September 16, 2025, the 31-year-old revealed which streamers will participate in her upcoming Camp Peak 2025 event.

The names of twelve content creators, including QTCinderella, are as follows:

QTCinderella Ludwig Yugi Fiona "Fanfan" Lily "Lilypichu: Arky Warwick "Zoil" Sunny Nut, also known as "Nutstar" or "Young Nut" Emily "ExtraEmily" Jason "Jasontheween" Alexander "FaZe Adapt"

Screenshot from QTCinderella's livestream during which she revealed the names of streamers participating in Camp Peak 2025 (Image via Twitch)

When is QTCinderella's Camp Peak 2025 starting?

At the one-hour mark of her Twitch stream on September 16, 2025, QTCinderella announced that Camp Peak 2025 will begin on September 19, 2025, at 6:00 PM PST and end on September 21, 2025, at 11:00 PM PST.

The first day of the special event will include opening ceremonies and IRL games like Imposter, Family Feud, Truth or Dare Jenga, and Hide and Seek.

Will more streamers participate in QTCinderella's upcoming camping event?

At one point during the broadcast, QTCinderella's attention was drawn to a Twitch user who asked if more than the aforementioned streamers would be attending Camp Peak 2025.

While claiming that she had to "change something almost every single day" while planning the event, the Los Angeles-based personality confirmed that the current roster of 12 streamers would be the final list of participants.

She added:

"'Is this the max amount of people, QT?' I think due to the time constraints, yeah, because it's really stressful to, like, change. I had to, like, change something almost every single day for the past four days, a different person has dropped, and it has just caused a lot of chaos, obviously. It's just a lot of planning. So..."

Timestamp - 01:46:59

QTCinderella made headlines on September 9, 2025, when she expressed her displeasure with YouTuber Eric "Airrack" for pulling a fake swat prank on FaZe Adapt and Maya Higa.

About the author Aarnesh Shrivastava Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music. Know More