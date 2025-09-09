What did Airrack do? Fake swat prank controversy explained

YouTuber and social media personality Eric &quot;Airrack&quot; is known for his extravagant pranks, challenges, and experiments. His most popular videos include &quot;Walking On Water Prank&quot; and &quot;What Happens If You Hire 100 Bodyguards?&quot;, besides an attempt at making the world's largest pizza. Recently, Eric carried out a swatting prank on Twitch streamers Alex &quot;Adapt&quot; from FaZe and Maya Higa.During their third on-stream collaboration, Alex and Maya paused their reaction to Jasontheween and Cinna's viral diss track against Stable Ronaldo, Lacy, and the rest of the FaZe clan after hearing loud knocks on the front door.Two men claiming to be police officers entered and said they were investigating a &quot;fugitive from a high-speed chase.&quot; Soon after, FaZe's Kaysan appeared on camera, tussling with another police officer while under custody.Adapt and Maya Higa, visibly shocked, watched the drama unfold. Soon after, the two streamers were handcuffed and escorted outside the house. While this was happening, Adapt expressed his confusion:&quot;What is going on? ('We are doing the arrest... of the lady and the gentleman right now,' said a police officer).&quot; (Timestamp - 3:14)After the house was cleared out, following a moment of suspense for viewers in the chatbox, a masked figure re-entered, revealing himself to be Airrack.The YouTuber addressed the audience, indicating that the entire fiasco was a prank:&quot;Got 'em! (Laughs) Hey, if you're out there and you're a livestreamer, you're not safe, bro. Alright? You're not safe. I'm coming for everyone!&quot; (Timestamp - 4:16)Airrack then left, and soon after, Maya and Adapt reappeared to continue their collaboration. Adapt spoke on the incident and claimed that Maya was in on the prank:&quot;The f**k was that? Yo! I'm trippin' out! ('I'm sorry,' said Maya) Maya knew! ('I'm sorry, I didn't know it was gonna be that real. That was so scary!').&quot; (Timestamp - 4:44)'This isn't f**king funny': QTCinderella reacts to Airrack's swat prankAfter clips of the YouTuber's stunt went viral, Twitch's Blaire &quot;QTCinderella&quot; stated on X:&quot;Not to be this guy, but this sh*t isn’t f**king funny. @airrack.&quot;Blaire then cited past experiences with on-stream swats. Notably, in August 2022, QTCinderella and Ludwig were involved in a false emergency call that triggered an armed police response to their home, causing the stream to cut off abruptly:&quot;I got diagnosed with CPTSD from swatting. I got diagnosed with CPTSD from swatting. Sobbed as I watched my friends get held at gunpoint. Lost my cat from police busting open doors. Feared for my life with sniper rifles pointed at me. Explain the joke?&quot;She followed up with another comment, mentioning the gravity of these police incidents in real life:&quot;This sh*t still happens everyday. It’s horrifying. People have died. Like what the f**k.&quot;In February 2025, fans mocked Airrack for sneaking onto IShowSpeed’s IRL stream merely to appear as a background character.