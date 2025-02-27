"Just to be a background character": Fans troll Airrack for sneaking onto IShowSpeed's IRL stream

YouTuber Eric "Airrack" recently uploaded a YouTube video, titled I Hid In IShowSpeed's Live Stream, in which he made a cameo appearance in streamer Darren "IShowSpeed's" broadcast. Airrack had prepared multiple disguises in an attempt to pop up in different streamers' broadcasts without being recognized.

Ad

As such, he appeared in the background of one of IShowSpeed's IRL broadcasts while posing as a security guard. After making an appearance on the broadcast and getting noticed by IShowSpeed's viewers without being recognized, Airrack completed his objective of getting a clip of the incident.

After the clip eventually went viral on X, many users gave their take on Airrack's dedication to his video, having flown 20 hours to be able to appear on the broadcast as a "background character":

Ad

Trending

"He did all that just to be a background character," wrote X user @zouthflorida.

"Was it all worth it in the end?" questioned X user @ItzSykadelic.

On the other hand, many complimented Airrack's ability to go unrecognized during the broadcast:

"He’s so good at this," wrote X user @FlyShadow1151.

"I'm picturing Airrack in the airport, practicing his 'casual, unnoticed' walk for hours. Method acting, but for sneaking," wrote X user @veefly_.

Ad

Which other broadcasts did Airrack appear on?

Apart from IShowSpeed's livestream, Airrack attempted to sneak into many other popular streamers' live broadcasts. He used a new disguise for each attempt. Airrack began by appearing on Jynxzi's broadcast but was recognized immediately.

Then, he used the disguise of an Orc and appeared on Twitch streamer Mizkif's broadcast. He disguised himself as a plumber on CourageJD's broadcast, and later dressed up as a maid inside the FaZe Clan house amid their nearly month-long marathon. He also used a ghillie suit to appear on Stable Ronaldo's broadcast.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback