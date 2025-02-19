IShowSpeed reportedly planning a "Big 3 Tour" to repeat IRL streams in countries that "showed him the most love"

Darren "IShowSpeed" is reportedly planning a Big 3 Tour to revisit the countries of his most dedicated fans. After completing his popular South American IRL stream tour, the YouTuber has expressed interest in exploring other parts of the world, such as the Caribbean.

On February 18, 2025, the X account @IShowSpeedHQ reported that IShowSpeed was organizing a special tour for his biggest fans. Over the past few years, the content creator has hosted IRL streams across the globe, including in Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America, as well as countries like Qatar, India, and Japan.

According to the post, the internet star will return to the countries "that showed him the most love," including Peru, Indonesia, and Poland.

IShowSpeed has not yet provided details on when the Big 3 Tour will take place, but fans in these countries are undoubtedly excited to see him return.

IShowSpeed to reportedly return to Peru, Poland, and Indonesia for The Big 3 Tour: What happened during his previous visits?

IShowSpeed started his career by playing video games such as Fortnite and FIFA. However, in recent years, he has become famous for his IRL streams in various countries. With a global audience, the 20-year-old attracts large crowds of fans whenever he broadcasts from the streets, and it appears he will soon be revisiting three countries where he had memorable experiences.

During his European trip for the UEFA Euros, the YouTuber chose Poland as one of his destinations. This was one of the most-watched IRL streams from the tour, with fans lining the streets to interact with him and catch a glimpse of the famous content creator. There was also some confusion when the streamer thought he heard someone shout a racial slur at him.

The most-watched stream of IShowSpeed's career occurred in Indonesia, where his YouTube broadcast peaked at over a million concurrent viewers, with crowds of fans gathering around his location.

As of now, the internet star has yet to surpass that stream in terms of viewership, making it no surprise that he is reportedly planning to revisit Indonesia.

His visit to Peru was memorable for an entirely different reason. While Poland and Indonesia saw hundreds of fans showing up to meet him, in Lima, it was the city's official mayor who greeted the YouTuber upon his arrival.

The mayor invited IShowSpeed to the government building and held a ceremony where the streamer was made an "ambassador" for Lima, Peru. Additionally, he was given the title of honorary mayor of the city for an hour.

IShowSpeed also got to wave at the crowd of fans waiting for him outside the government building's balcony, where they had gathered to watch the ceremony.

