N3on's controversy with Kaysan explained, as FaZe Clan member gets accused of "hitting on" Sam Frank

On August 28, 2025, streamer Rangesh &quot;N3on&quot; went live on Twitch and addressed a certain message that FaZe Clan's Kaysan sent in the former's ex-girlfriend, Sam Frank's, live chatbox. For context, on August 6, during an emotional livestream, Frank confirmed that their two-year relationship had ended. Rangesh later emphasized respect for Frank, claiming that he still &quot;loves her.&quot;In the recent stream, N3on mentioned Kaysan's message and addressed the FaZe member directly, wondering what his intentions were:&quot;I got no problem with him, shoutout to Kaysan, bro. But Kaysan, what are you doin', bro? Y'know, respectfully, what the f**k are you doin', dawg? I saw some sh*t, I'm not going to pull it up. You're not going to get a response, I don't know why you tryna do that... I thought we were friends. It is what it is, bro.&quot;For context, Kaysan's message allegedly read:&quot;if u need coaching lmk im a nerd.&quot;Overall, Rangesh's comments seemingly imply that Kaysan is attempting to spark a relationship with a newly single Sam Frank.Clip pages on X shared footage relating to the incident, adding fuel to the fire, echoing N3on's sentiments. @clippedszn reposted another clip of the streamer with the caption:&quot;FaZe Kaysan tried hitting on N3ON’s ex-girlfriend Sam Frank.&quot;The FaZe member later responded in a now-deleted thread that started with the following message:&quot;No one was hitting on her. Bro had my number, coulda texted me, chose to go on stream and start this stupid sh*t. I play COD with people all the time, wanted to help and was friendly. This streaming industry is so corny.&quot;Essentially, Kaysan confirmed that his intentions with Frank were purely friendly, as he offered to help improve her FPS skills in Call of Duty. He also suggested that N3on took a situation that could've been resolved privately and made it public.Kaysan's comments on the situation continued as he said:&quot;Btw, who the f**k would go in a twitch chat hitting on someone?&quot;After X user @omenouxhs1 responded, claiming &quot;hella people do it,&quot; the FaZe member reaffirmed his friendly intentions:&quot;Yo dumba**, I was damn near acting gay being cool with all of them. I said let's play dress to impress do you guys know that guys can be friends with girls?&quot;&quot;It's all love&quot;: N3on follows up on his drama with FaZe KaysanAfter reading out Kaysan's response on stream, N3on clarified his position on the situation, saying that there are no problems, or &quot;beef,&quot; between the two:&quot;There's no beef, bro. It's just weird. Am I tripping, chat, or is that not weird? Am I bugging? If you're my boy, typing in my ex's chat, trying to play COD and help her, is that not, like, a little weird? Am I tripping?.&quot;Following this, he confirmed that he bears no ill will towards the FaZe Clan member, especially because Kaysan has consistently shown him support within the industry:&quot;It's all love with Kaysan, bro. I'm telling you. When no one fu**ed with me, he fu**ed with me, bro, but that was what he did was weird... he didn't mean it in that way, it just looks, it looks crazy.&quot;In the end, he stated that the situation demands respect, because of the sensitive nature of his separation from Sam Frank, and considering that the two had been together for two years:&quot;Bro, I was with her for two years, it don't matter. I was with her for two years, bro, like you should have respect enough not to go in her chat and try to, like, you know. But it is what it is, man.&quot;In other news, fans were astonished when N3on appeared live on stream with Justin Bieber.