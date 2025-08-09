Did N3on's collaboration with Iggy Azalea lead to his breakup? Sam Frank speaks out

Kick streamer Samantha &quot;Sam&quot; Frank has clarified that her split from Ragnesh &quot;N3on&quot; was not influenced by his recent collaboration with Iggy Azalea. On August 8, 2025, a one-minute-nine-second video from Sam Frank's Just Chatting livestream surfaced on X, in which she addressed netizens' speculations about her and N3on's breakup.While claiming that people &quot;believe what they want&quot; and wish for a &quot;tragic, messy ending,&quot; Frank alleged that netizens were &quot;getting paid&quot; to spread a false narrative about the situation.She said:&quot;Is it because of Iggy Azalea? Like, I guess? I guess. Like, no! The f**k? People just want to believe what they want. As I said, everybody wants, like, a tragic, messy ending, and like, that's just not what it is. People are getting paid to misinform others, and misclip it. No, it is not because of Ms. I-G-G-Y. It is not! I really love... I actually did like that stream. I thought it was actually pretty funny.'&quot;Sam Frank then described herself as being N3on's supporter:&quot;So, people can try to say all this and that, but they will actually never understand that I really am a supporter for him, and always will be. So, I just think that it's really funny when everyone tries to just make it about something, when it's not. People are going to drag that, but you know what? Seeing my name next to Ms. Iggy Azalea's name is a privilege. Thank you, ma'am! Thank you to the clippers, I guess.&quot;What did N3on say after breaking up with Sam Frank?N3on addressed fans on August 6, 2025, the day that news of his breakup with Sam Frank broke. While responding to those who were &quot;sending hate&quot; to the Kick streamer, the 20-year-old stated that he will &quot;always love&quot; Sam Frank because she &quot;really changed&quot; his life.He said:&quot;First off, I want to say, anyone sending hate to Sam or whatever, like, first off, that s**t is weird as f**k. I still love her so much, and I always will, no matter what. I'll always love Sam. Like, she really changed my life. These past two years, I've experienced so much, I was a kid that didn't do s**t. Didn't go outside. Didn't do anything. Like, I was a f**king loser, and she showed me life. She showed me things that I've never seen before. She taught me so many things.&quot;In other news, N3on recently announced that he will have access to Michael Jackson's belongings during an upcoming IRL livestream.