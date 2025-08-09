"It's a special invite": N3on announces he will be accessing Michael Jackson's belongings for an IRL livestream

Twitch streamer Rangesh &quot;N3on&quot; announced a future IRL broadcast during a Twitch stream on August 8, 2025. The content creator claims that he will soon be given access to Michael Jackson's cars and will reportedly get free rein to go through the pop star's belongings from before his passing.Discussing details related to the upcoming IRL broadcast, which will seemingly take place in an airport hangar, Rangesh said:&quot;On the 10th, we're going to a hangar, an airport hangar and we're going through Michael Jackson's.. it's a special invite.&quot;N3on says he will go through Michael Jackson's clothing and paintings in an exclusive &quot;first ever&quot; viewingKnown for jumpstarting his career on Kick, N3on recently made the shift to Twitch after being offered a contract that gives him a revenue split of 70-30 in his favor. The streamer has also announced that he would no longer be running advertisements in the midst of his Twitch broadcasts.Now, Rangesh has claimed that his upcoming IRL broadcast, which is scheduled for August 10, 2025, will involve him being allowed by Michael Jackson's estate to go through the King of Pop's clothing, paintings, and vehicles.Explaining his plans to then meet one of the cast members from Netflix's Cobra Kai, the streamer said:&quot;First ever time this has ever happened where I'll be going through Michael Jackson's cars, his clothes, his paintings, everything, and they have a gift for me. So, we're going to go do that, and then we're going to link up with one of the main actors from Cobra Kai...&quot;Recently, N3on's long-time girlfriend and fellow streamer Sam Frank announced that the two had gone their separate ways. This announcement came just days after Rangesh collaborated with rap star Iggy Azalea for a broadcast. Eventually, this caused the former to come forward and acknowledge the breakup as well.