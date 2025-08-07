Sam Frank announces breakup with N3on in emotional livestream, days after streamer collaborated with Iggy Azalea

Kick streamer Samantha "Sam" Frank has announced that she and Ragnesh "N3on" have broken up. On August 6, 2025, a one-minute-13-second video from her Just Chatting livestream surfaced on X, in which Sam Frank broke down in tears while addressing the community about her relationship with the 20-year-old Twitch star, just days after he collaborated with Iggy Azalea for an IRL stream.

Claiming that she and N3on had decided that it was time for them to "grow apart," Frank stated:

"F**king hell. F**k! All right, chat, I have to tell you guys, unfortunately, me and Mikyle have broken up, and we just decided that it is time for each other to grow apart. We've had a lot of conversations recently, and it just led to the point where... it doesn't even feel real. This does not feel real... that if we do want to be together in the future, that this is a decision we had to make to not be together right now."

Sam Frank then expressed gratitude to the online community for their support:

"And, you know, we really wish we didn't have to do this because we love each other so much! We love each other so much, and I know we have so many people who love us. Okay? Thank you, guys, for all of your love and support. Like, I truly have appreciated every..."

"She showed me life" - N3on breaks his silence and talks about his breakup with Sam Frank

On the same day (August 6, 2025), N3on discussed his breakup with Sam Frank during a Twitch livestream. The conversation began with the Indian-American personality stating that people should not become "comfortable" at a young age.

While elaborating on his ambitions, Ragnesh stated:

"All I ever wanted in life, all I ever wanted, bro, was to get big on the internet, to make money, and to be with a, you know, girl that I love. And, that's what I had, bro. I had everything, bro. I got so comfortable. It's scary, bro. At such a young age, chat, you should not be so comfortable, bro. You shouldn't. At 20 years old, you shouldn't have everything you want."

N3on then spoke up about his relationship with Sam Frank, saying:

"First off, I want to say, anyone sending hate to Sam or whatever, like, first off, that s**t is weird as f**k. I still love her so much, and I always will, no matter what. I'll always love Sam. Like, she really changed my life. These past two years, I've experienced so much, I was a kid that didn't do s**t. Didn't go outside. Didn't do anything. Like, I was a f**king loser, and she showed me life. She showed me things that I've never seen before. She taught me so many things."

Furthermore, N3on stated that their separation was not due to ill will, adding that it was "all love at the end of the day."

