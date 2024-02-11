"It's not f**k N3on" - Sam Frank opens up after breaking up with Kick streamer, claims fans are not allowing latter to "fully move on"

Sam Frank has addressed the community after breaking up with Ragnesh "N3on." For context, on January 31, 2024, the Kick streamer spoke about his relationship with Frank, claiming that things "didn't work out." The 19-year-old further elaborated on the situation, saying:

"All good things come to an end. So, you know, I didn't expect it. I don't think anyone really did. You know, it was something that didn't work out. I guess wrong place, wrong time. I don't know what it is, but everything happens for a reason."

On February 11, 2024, a minute-long clip garnered attention on X, in which Sam Frank opened up about the matter. In response to those who seemingly blamed the Indian-American personality, Frank said:

"For those of you saying f**k N3on, it's not f**k N3on. It's never that. It's never going to be that. It's not what that was and it's not what this is. And... obviously, this s**t is bad, guys. It's not good. No one wanted this to happen on our side."

Sam Frank went on to say that the community was "making it harder" for N3on to "fully move on":

"So, we just have to let it be. We have to let it be, at this point. You guys can't keep speculating. You guys can't... do all these things. It's just making it harder for everyone. It's genuinely making it way harder for everyone because I'm being brought back up. And, he's trying to... stream and you guys aren't letting him, like, fully move on."

The streamer added:

"And, I don't know what exactly it is... that needs to be done. I'm here to work through with you guys. I can't even look at the camera. Like, I'm here to work through."

"They're just clout chasing" - Fans react to Sam Frank's address after breaking up with N3on

X user @DramaAlert's tweet featuring Sam Frank's comments has received over 448k views. According to X user @richoffbitchs, "nothing was addressed" about the controversy:

On the other hand, user @Daniggazzo sided with the 20-year-old by commenting:

One netizen believed that the Kick streamers were "clout chasing":

Here are some more reactions:

For those unaware, N3on and Sam Frank met in August 2023 during Rumble streamer Nico "Sneako's" broadcast. Readers can learn about their relationship timeline here.