What did Mike From PA, aka Central_Committee, say about Jewish people before his 5th Twitch ban?

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Modified Jul 31, 2025 04:57 GMT
What did Mike From PA, aka Central_Committee, say about Judaism before his 5th Twitch ban?
Mike From PA, aka Central_Committee's comments on Jewish people before his 5th Twitch ban explored (Image via Mike From PA/YouTube)

Michael Beyer, better known as "Mike From PA" or "Central_Committee," has gone viral for his views on Jewish people before his Twitch channel got banned. On July 30, 2025, a video from his livestream surfaced on social media platforms such as X and Reddit, in which he reacted to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address during the 2024 United Nations General Assembly.

At one point, Netanyahu was heard saying:

"The curse of Iran's unrelenting aggression or the blessing of a historic reconciliation between Arab and Jew. If the days that follow..."

Mike From PA paused the video to share his thoughts on Jewish people as an ethnic group, remarking:

"Actually crazy. Jew is not a f**king ethnic. Jewish is not an ethnicity. This constructed ethnicity, this demonic ethnicity, wholly invented!"
The Twitch streamer's comments elicited reactions from numerous netizens, with some accusing him of anti-Semitism. Daniel "Dan" Saltman, a Kick streamer and CEO of software company REDACT," said the following in an X post:

"Mike from PA just being as anti semitic as possible. "jew is not a ethnic" "demonic ethnicity" "wholly invented" Love your style @Twitch @djclancy999 @TwitchSupport. How long of a ban did @Asmongold get for saying Palestinian culture is inferior again? Is that better or worse than calling jews demonic? Let me know!"
"I think this is insane" - Asmongold rallies his community to make advertisers aware of the situation after Mike From PA's video went viral

Zack "Asmongold" reacted to Mike From PA's aforementioned video on the same day (July 30, 2025), rallying his audience to raise awareness of the situation among advertisers. While describing Michael's comments as "insane and crazy," the Austin, Texas-based personality said:

"I think this is over the line, and I think we should get the community together, and make sure that every Jewish advocacy group in the world knows that this is happening. And maybe even people at Amazon. And so, we can do this on maybe on Discord or on Twitter. Why don't we go ahead and get a list together, right now, of all the different advocacy groups, and we are going to message all of them, and see if we can get something done about this. I do. I think this is insane. This is a crazy, crazy thing to do."
Later that day, Mike From PA's Twitch channel, Central_Committee, was banned for the fifth time. As of this writing, the reason for his suspension has not been revealed.

Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music.

Edited by Ashmita Bhatt
