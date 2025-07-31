  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • Controversial streamer Mike From PA, aka Central_Committee, banned from Twitch

Controversial streamer Mike From PA, aka Central_Committee, banned from Twitch

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Published Jul 31, 2025 03:46 GMT
Controversial streamer Mike From PA, aka Central_Committee, banned from Twitch (Image via MikeFromPA/YouTube)
Mike From PA, aka Central_Committee, banned from Twitch (5 (Image via YouTube)

Controversial streamer and political commentator Mike From PA, also known as "Central_Committee," has been banned from Twitch. On July 30, 2025, the automated X account, @StreamerBans, notified the online community of the content creator's fifth suspension from the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform.

Ad

While the reason for Mike From PA's Twitch ban has yet to be revealed, it is clear that he is not permanently banned from the platform. When attempting to access his channel, a message appears stating that it is currently temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch's terms of service or community guidelines.

The message reads:

"This channel is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch's Community Guidelines or Terms of Service."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
The message that appears when trying to access streamer Mike From PA, aka Central_Committee&#039;s Twitch channel on July 30, 2025 (Image via Twitch.tv)
The message that appears when trying to access streamer Mike From PA, aka Central_Committee's Twitch channel on July 30, 2025 (Image via Twitch.tv)

Netizens on social media had a lot to say about the situation, with the community members on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit speculating on how long Mike From PA's fifth suspension would last.

Ad
"This is one of those scenarios where a permanent ban is absolutely legitimately warranted. I guarantee you, the most likely scenario here is going to be 30 days." Redditor u/tintreack said.
"If this is shorter than 30 days I'm still targeting advertisers. Bet." Redditor u/VroomVroomCoom wrote.
"Guessing its a temp ban. Asmon only got a temp when he said the inferior culture comment." Redditor u/Akumu2100 commented.
Ad
"Twitch should look at a channel's behavior in its totality. MikefromPA has contributed nothing but hatred in the last few years. He's insufferable and an embarrassment. Just end it please." Redditor u/CrypticRx remarked.
Ad

A video of streamer Mike From PA making comments about Judaism as an ethnicity went viral before his fifth Twitch ban

On July 30, 2025, a 21-second video from Mike From PA's Just Chatting livestream went viral, in which he was seen reacting to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech at the 2024 United Nations General Assembly.

Ad

At one point, the streamer decided to share his thoughts about Judaism as an ethnicity and said:

"Actually crazy. Jew is not a f**king ethnic. Jewish is not an ethnicity. This constructed ethnicity, this demonic ethnicity, wholly invented!"
Ad

Mike From PA recently made headlines after H3 Podcast host, Ethan Klein, alleged that the streamer "wanted him executed because he called him a virgin."

About the author
Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ashmita Bhatt
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications