Controversial streamer Mike From PA, aka Central_Committee, banned from Twitch

Controversial streamer and political commentator Mike From PA, also known as &quot;Central_Committee,&quot; has been banned from Twitch. On July 30, 2025, the automated X account, @StreamerBans, notified the online community of the content creator's fifth suspension from the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform.While the reason for Mike From PA's Twitch ban has yet to be revealed, it is clear that he is not permanently banned from the platform. When attempting to access his channel, a message appears stating that it is currently temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch's terms of service or community guidelines.The message reads:&quot;This channel is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch's Community Guidelines or Terms of Service.&quot;The message that appears when trying to access streamer Mike From PA, aka Central_Committee's Twitch channel on July 30, 2025 (Image via Twitch.tv)Netizens on social media had a lot to say about the situation, with the community members on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit speculating on how long Mike From PA's fifth suspension would last.&quot;This is one of those scenarios where a permanent ban is absolutely legitimately warranted. I guarantee you, the most likely scenario here is going to be 30 days.&quot; Redditor u/tintreack said.&quot;If this is shorter than 30 days I'm still targeting advertisers. Bet.&quot; Redditor u/VroomVroomCoom wrote.&quot;Guessing its a temp ban. Asmon only got a temp when he said the inferior culture comment.&quot; Redditor u/Akumu2100 commented.&quot;Twitch should look at a channel's behavior in its totality. MikefromPA has contributed nothing but hatred in the last few years. He's insufferable and an embarrassment. Just end it please.&quot; Redditor u/CrypticRx remarked.A video of streamer Mike From PA making comments about Judaism as an ethnicity went viral before his fifth Twitch banOn July 30, 2025, a 21-second video from Mike From PA's Just Chatting livestream went viral, in which he was seen reacting to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech at the 2024 United Nations General Assembly.At one point, the streamer decided to share his thoughts about Judaism as an ethnicity and said:&quot;Actually crazy. Jew is not a f**king ethnic. Jewish is not an ethnicity. This constructed ethnicity, this demonic ethnicity, wholly invented!&quot;Mike From PA recently made headlines after H3 Podcast host, Ethan Klein, alleged that the streamer &quot;wanted him executed because he called him a virgin.&quot;