"Christian Zionist from Germany": Twitch streamer Mike From PA's comments on DC Jewish Museum shooting victim goes viral

Twitch streamer Mike From PA's (also known as Central_Committee) comments about the Israeli Embassy shooting victim have gone viral. In a minute-long video posted on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, the political commentator can be seen condemning the murder while discussing the May 21, 2025, shooting at the Jewish Museum in Washington, DC.

While claiming that the primary focus in his community was to avoid engaging in "law-breaking behavior," Mike From PA said:

"No, I condemn the murder 100%. I don't want to see any violence come from this community, and I don't want people doing, you know, violating any laws. That's the number one thing that I'm focused on in this community is making sure we don't do any law-breaking behavior. But just keep that as the number one rule because it's against Twitch's Terms of Service to violate the law. You know, don't violate the law."

The streamer then shared his thoughts on the "main victim," remarking:

"One of the things that is really interesting about the shooting is, it seems like the main victim was not Jewish. The guy was not Jewish, he was a Christian Zionist from Germany... and he seemed to spend a lot of time celebrating civilian deaths, which was really shocking. You know? So, it makes me believe that this violence might have been targeted violence."

Twitch streamer Mike From PA suggests Israel "attacked low-level staffers" while discussing the DC Jewish Museum shooting incident

Another video of Mike From PA's Just Chatting livestream has surfaced on X, in which he appeared to suggest that Israel "attacked low-level staffers" while talking about the DC Jewish Museum shooting incident.

The Twitch streamer elaborated:

"This is so well timed for Israel as well. This is what I was worried about. Because there was a growing and growing and growing pushback against Israel in international law and in the news. It is absolutely perfect timing for Israel. And they attacked low-level staffers. You know what I mean? It's like... Perfect timing for Israel and attacks people that are expendable. They aren't even... They're Christians! The Christians, that just got killed. Completely expendable for the Israeli state. It is, like, it's perfect. It's almost like it's designed."

Mike From PA made headlines on May 5, 2025, when the streamer seemed to advocate violence against H3 Podcast host Ethan Klein.

