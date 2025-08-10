"It's not a lot but we do": Lacy reveals all new members of FaZe Clan own a part of it while reacting to Plaqueboymax's recent exit

Twitch streamer Nick &quot;Lacy&quot; recently reacted to a comment made by an X user who highlighted that the group members represented FaZe Clan without getting paid for it and that not having a stake in it was the reason behind Maxwell &quot;Plaqueboymax's&quot; recent decision to leave the group.A post by an X user named Brick Ski (@formzie_) quoted a post mentioning that Plaqueboymax had decided to leave since he did not own FaZe and wanted to build something of his own. In the post, Brick Ski wrote:&quot;Knew this was the reason lol. I stg if everyone else leaves, faze is literally dead. Don't know why these guys r uplifting that brand and not even getting paid for it.&quot;Responding to this during his Twitch broadcast on August 9, 2025, Lacy claimed that all the newer members of FaZe, which seemingly refers to those who joined following the purge of many of its members in 2024, legally own a part of the brand. He said:&quot;First of all, all the new guys in FaZe. We do have... We do have ownership, okay? It's not a lot, but we do. Alright? So, that's first thing.&quot;&quot;Seems like a fair a** trade off to me:&quot; Lacy explains how FaZe Clan finances his streaming careerPlaqueboymax's exit from FaZe Clan came soon after its former CEO, Richard &quot;Banks,&quot; was involved in a controversy of his own, with the latter coming under fire for allegedly blaming Kick streamer Adin Ross for the failure of a cryptocurrency the two had promoted together.Ever since Plaquebomax departed from FaZe, his absence has been a topic of discussion in many of the clan members' broadcasts. During one such segment of his Twitch broadcast, Lacy decided to reply to an X comment that questioned why the group members were uplifting FaZe Clan as a brand.Explaining how the company pays for its streaming and video production needs, Lacy said:&quot;Second off, to this Brick Ski guy that's saying this, alright? Um, listen, y'all gotta understand. It's a thing, where we are in FaZe, okay? I don't pay for housing. I live for free, alright? This mansion that I live in, is free. My stream room is free. The stuff in my stream room is free, because FaZe pays for it.... Every YouTube video you guys see that drops on every Friday, not a dime comes out of my pocket.&quot;Claiming that he finds the compensation and benefits he is provided by the FaZe Clan to be substantial enough, Lacy continued:&quot;I rep FaZe, I am FaZe, and in return, FaZe covers everything that I need in order for me to produce content. That seems like a fair a** trade off to me.&quot;In other news, Kick streamer Xenathewitch is under fire for allegedly opening fire with a paint gun at a random passerby during an IRL stream covering Ice Poseidon's ongoing Scavenger Hunt event.