"I did cry a little": Stable Ronaldo reveals his emotional moment after learning about Plaqueboymax leaving FaZe Clan 

Twitch streamer and FaZe Clan member Rani &quot;Stable Ronaldo&quot; recently discussed the departure of Maxwell &quot;Plaqueboymax&quot; from FaZe. The latter had announced his leaving the group in a YouTube video uploaded to his channel on August 5, 2025. In it, he stated that he could not go into detail about the reason behind his decision to leave the group.Later, during his Twitch broadcast on August 6, 2025, Stable Ronaldo addressed Maxwell's announcement to leave the streamer collective:&quot;Yes, he did leave. I wish Max nothing but the best. I think him leaving is obviously his decision. I can't speak on his own decision. He's a grown person, and he has his own stuff that he worries about that he talked to me and Jason about, specifically, like individually. When I say individually, I mean he talked to me and Jason about some stuff. I will be honest with you, when he did tell me he was leaving, I'm a little bit of a p***y, I did cry a little, especially because I've known Max before he had even like a thousand viewers, before FaZe.&quot;&quot;Always wanted to see him succeed&quot;: Stable Ronaldo talks about his history with Plaqueboymax in recent Twitch addressStable Ronaldo has been a member of FaZe Clan since June 2022. Meanwhile, Plaqueboymax was a relatively recent addition to the group, having joined in April 2025. In his Twitch broadcast, Stable Ronaldo shared details of his personal past with Plaqueboymax, stating that the latter was often a pillar of support for him during the tougher days of his streaming career:&quot;When I wasn't doing well in my career, we had a talk actually, in my car. Aw, man. We had a talk in my car, when we came back from his basketball thing that we did at SkyZone, and he basically told me to never quit. Like, never give up. Like, to believe in yourself, blah blah. So, it is really sad to me for him leaving.&quot;Stable Ronaldo also claimed that he was one of the only FaZe members to attend the first concert held by Plaqueboymax, and talked about the various ways he showcases support for the hip-hop producer through his content:&quot;I felt like I was really close to him. When he had his first concert, I was like one of the only FaZe members that went. It's not even just like their fault... It's like, I just- everyone was busy, but I just wanted to make sure I was there for him in his big moment 'cause I really do have love for him, and I always wanted to see him succeed. In my car YouTube videos, all I do is use his music, you know, when he drops his album. Like I'm always going to be there for him, it just made me really sad... I'll always respect Max, and I hope whatever he does, he does it in his best way possible.&quot;Meanwhile, netizens seemed to initially be in disbelief regarding the news that Plaqueboymax will no longer be a member of FaZe Clan. Many speculated that the announcement of the latter's leaving was similar to the &quot;gimmick&quot; of FaZe member Nick &quot;Lacy&quot; leaving the group and being reinstated later on.