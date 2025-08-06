"Didn't they do this exact gimmick with Lacy": Fans react to Plaqueboymax's announcement of leaving FaZe Clan

  • home icon
By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Published Aug 06, 2025 04:57 GMT
Plaqueboymax just announced he's leaving FaZe Clan (Image via plaqueboymax/YouTube)

Twitch streamer Maxwell "Plaqueboymax" has become the talk of the town after he announced that he has left FaZe Clan. For those unaware, Plaqueboymax hosted a Twitch broadcast on August 5, 2025, which he later shared on YouTube in a video titled i left faze clan.

In the eight-minute-six-second video, the 22-year-old discussed his current affiliation with FaZe Clan and asserted that he could not reveal what happened behind the scenes that led to his departure.

He said:

"Yes, I am leaving FaZe. Like I just said, I can't fully go into depth why I'm leaving FaZe. But I am leaving, and I am ready to, you know, embark on my own journey and work the hardest I ever have in my career to do whatever I got to do to make 5$TAR the biggest s**t possible. Make myself the biggest s**t possible. Just keep working like we have for the past four years.
also-read-trending Trending
"Anyone that's been watching for a while, y'all know I was never, like I always said, there's old clips where y'all n****s thought I got got cuz I'm like, 'I'm never joining group. Never joining group,' etc."
Plaqueboymax's announcement has elicited reactions from hundreds of fans on X, with some expressing skepticism about the streamer's exit from FaZe Clan.

"Didn’t they do this exact gimmick with Lacy and Rage say the exact same thing," X user @suayrez posted.
"After that Banks scamming s**t no wonder why he left…" @_leonardooooo commented.
"3 days later. “Yall know faze is a family and I couldn’t go for long those are my boys” blah blah blah," @damnjayokay tweeted.
"Judging by this “I’m leaving announcement” this gotta go down as the worst acting of all time knowing damn well he ain’t leave s**t," @Agtesnx remarked.
"Publicity Stunt," @RESSlN wrote.
What was the "gimmick" that the netizen referred to while commenting on Plaqueboymax's departure from FaZe Clan?

On May 6, 2025, FaZe Clan's former CEO Richard "Banks" took to X to announce that Nick "Lacy" had been kicked out of the organization. Lacy eventually addressed the community via livestream, insisting that he had been removed from the collective and that the situation was "not a joke."

Just a day later, on May 7, 2025, the Twitch streamer posted a photo of himself on X, announcing his return to FaZe Clan. On the same day, he provided details during a Twitch stream, stating that he handled the matter off-stream, expressing hope that things do not become public whenever there is a disagreement.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
