"Didn't they do this exact gimmick with Lacy": Fans react to Plaqueboymax's announcement of leaving FaZe Clan

Twitch streamer Maxwell &quot;Plaqueboymax&quot; has become the talk of the town after he announced that he has left FaZe Clan. For those unaware, Plaqueboymax hosted a Twitch broadcast on August 5, 2025, which he later shared on YouTube in a video titled i left faze clan.In the eight-minute-six-second video, the 22-year-old discussed his current affiliation with FaZe Clan and asserted that he could not reveal what happened behind the scenes that led to his departure.He said:&quot;Yes, I am leaving FaZe. Like I just said, I can't fully go into depth why I'm leaving FaZe. But I am leaving, and I am ready to, you know, embark on my own journey and work the hardest I ever have in my career to do whatever I got to do to make 5$TAR the biggest s**t possible. Make myself the biggest s**t possible. Just keep working like we have for the past four years. &quot;Anyone that's been watching for a while, y'all know I was never, like I always said, there's old clips where y'all n****s thought I got got cuz I'm like, 'I'm never joining group. Never joining group,' etc.&quot;Plaqueboymax's announcement has elicited reactions from hundreds of fans on X, with some expressing skepticism about the streamer's exit from FaZe Clan.&quot;Didn’t they do this exact gimmick with Lacy and Rage say the exact same thing,&quot; X user @suayrez posted.&quot;After that Banks scamming s**t no wonder why he left…&quot; @_leonardooooo commented.&quot;3 days later. “Yall know faze is a family and I couldn’t go for long those are my boys” blah blah blah,&quot; @damnjayokay tweeted.&quot;Judging by this “I’m leaving announcement” this gotta go down as the worst acting of all time knowing damn well he ain’t leave s**t,&quot; @Agtesnx remarked.&quot;Publicity Stunt,&quot; @RESSlN wrote.What was the &quot;gimmick&quot; that the netizen referred to while commenting on Plaqueboymax's departure from FaZe Clan?On May 6, 2025, FaZe Clan's former CEO Richard &quot;Banks&quot; took to X to announce that Nick &quot;Lacy&quot; had been kicked out of the organization. Lacy eventually addressed the community via livestream, insisting that he had been removed from the collective and that the situation was &quot;not a joke.&quot;Just a day later, on May 7, 2025, the Twitch streamer posted a photo of himself on X, announcing his return to FaZe Clan. On the same day, he provided details during a Twitch stream, stating that he handled the matter off-stream, expressing hope that things do not become public whenever there is a disagreement.