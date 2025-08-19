A video of Twitch streamer Maya Higa detailing a terrifying incident in Los Angeles, California, has surfaced, and fans believe she was about to be &quot;kidnapped.&quot; In a minute-long video posted on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, Maya opened up about her encounter with a stranger who asked for her phone number and insisted she gets into his vehicle.Claiming that the person in the driver's seat of the car started walking towards her, the animal conservationalist said:&quot;Also, I'm trying to be nice because I'm scared. You know? So, I'm not trying to make him mad. So I'm like, 'No, I'm sorry. I'm on a call. I can't right now.' And he was like, 'Oh, let me get your number, though.' And I was like, 'No.' And he was like, 'Just get in the car.' Bro, I've never had anything like this in my life. Yeah. He was like, 'Just get in the car.' And I was like, 'I will not be getting in the car.' And then, three of their door, there were four of them in this sedan, three of their doors open at the same time. And the guy in the driver's seat starts walking towards me. So, I get up, and start speed-walking away. And he's like, 'Oh, so you're running from me now?!'&quot; Maya almost gets kidnapped in LA by u/Kinda_Cringe_Mah_Man in LivestreamFail The community on the streamer-focused subreddit had a lot to say about Maya's story. While one Redditor believed she &quot;almost got kidnapped,&quot; another speculated she potentially got involved in a &quot;human trafficking&quot; incident.&quot;Maya almost gets kidnapped in LA&quot; Redditor u/Kinda_Cringe_Mah_Man said.&quot;This isnt a streamer thing just seems like human trafficking. Way too common of an occurrence sadly its just most stories wont get out&quot; Redditor u/ComprehensiveAd3432 wrote.&quot;s**t is so f**ked. Maya also blaming herself is so unfortunate. she gotta bring that emu around with her&quot; Redditor u/minPOOlee remarked.&quot;bruh thats legit so scary&quot; Redditor u/pptaken commented.&quot;Potentially kidnapping you&quot; - FaZe Adapt reacts to Maya Higa's story about a harrowing incidentThe conversation continued, with Maya Higa stating that she had never experienced anything like she had in Los Angeles. While wondering what would have happened during the circumstances, the content creator said:&quot;It was crazy! I've never been pressed like that in my entire life. I was like, 'What was the plan?' Like, what would've happened? Also, dumb that I was out there alone. I'm not from here. I don't know, I didn't think about it.&quot;Timestamp - 00:26:13Alexander &quot;FaZe Adapt&quot; responded, stating that it was not Maya's fault for not anticipating that four men driving a car with the intention of &quot;potentially kidnapping her&quot; would approach her:&quot;Yeah, but still, that's not on you. How are you supposed to anticipate a sedan with four men in it pulling up and potentially kidnapping you when you reject them?&quot;Maya Higa made headlines in July 2025 after revealing the state of her animal sanctuary, Alveus Sanctuary, following flash floods in Texas.