"Nobody will be able to get in or out": Maya Higa reveals condition of her animal sanctuary after Texas flash floods

Twitch streamer Maya Higa recently took to X to discuss the situation near her animal sanctuary, the Alveus Sanctuary, located in Austin, Texas. The establishment, popularly known for being affiliated with the Twitch star, houses non-releasable animals and provides online content related to its conservation efforts.

While the sanctuary and its animals and staff seem to be safe, the road connecting the facility was entirely destroyed by the flash floods, leaving Maya Higa and the others seemingly stranded at the sanctuary itself.

In an X post made on July 6, Higa revealed the condition of the road, which was simply washed away and had water flowing through it. Alongside a video of the road, Higa wrote:

"All of our animals and staff are safe @AlveusSanctuary but this is what our driveway looks like. Nobody will be able to get in or out until we can rebuild the road."

Twitch streamer Maya Higa asks for donations after road connecting to her animal sanctuary gets destroyed in Texas floods

Twitch streamer Maya Higa started the Alveus Sanctuary, a non-profit organization, back in February 2021. The initial capital for funding the sanctuary was raised by Higa through a 21-hour-long livestream that had managed to raise over half a million dollars.

The streamer has since been extensively involved in the maintenance and upkeep of the sanctuary, which hosts continuous 24/7 broadcasts on Twitch as well as YouTube, showcasing the activities of the animals housed within.

In a subsequent post on X, Higa asked netizens for donations to help with rebuilding the road and other damages:

"Anything helps https://alveussanctuary.org/donate You can also support @AlveusSanctuary by watching our 24/7 live cams :) https://twitch.tv/alveussanctuary"

Maya Higa was one of the creators who had been the subject of inappropriate conduct by Super Smash Bros. professional Mang0, which eventually stirred massive controversy online. She was seen scowling and moving away from the inebriated pro player during the Beerio Kart 2025 event.

