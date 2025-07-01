"I did talk to Mang0": Ludwig claims Smash Bros pro does not want him to speak more on recent controversy

Twitch streamer Ludwig Ahgren has stated that he was recently in contact with Mang0 following the controversy that took place at the Beerio Kart involving the two. To those uninitiated, the 2025 iteration of the Beerio Kart event, which involves content creators competing in Mario Kart World while intoxicated, saw Mang0 behave inappropriately near other female streamers, often making gyrating motions while violating their personal space.

This has spawned a variety of discussions online, with both Mang0 and Ludwig being held responsible for their actions during the event. While Mang0 has been chastised for his behavior while intoxicated, Ludwig has been called out for encouraging him to consume copious amounts of alcohol.

Now, talking about the conversation he had with Mang0, Ludwig stated;

"In this world, we can only control the things we can control, and I can't control my reputation, I can't control the way people feel about me. Now, I did talk to Mang0, actually. I talked to Mang0, he reached out. Talked a bit... But he asked of me to not speak on it."

"He said I want to take it on the chin": Ludwig says Mang0 is on a "not drinking" streak following controversy

This year's Beerio Kart event had been hosted by Ludwig Ahgren, who many, including Mang0's wife, have held accountable for encouraging Mang0 to drink excessively despite knowing his alleged tumultuous history with alcohol usage.

Talking about how he perceived Mang0's request to not discuss the controversy further as a valid one, Ludwig stated:

"I think that's a fair request. He said I want to take it on the chin. I think the drama is dying out. He's spending time with his kid. He started day one of not drinking yesterday, which is dope... There's a perception of Mang0 that people have in their mind but they don't actually care about him."

Revealing that he was still friends with Mang0, despite banning him from his future events, Ahgren stated:

"...'Cause I am still friends with him, and I banned him from my events because I felt I had to, because my girlfriend and my girlfriend's best friend Maya are in my room at 2 AM telling me that they felt really uncomfortable at my own event."

Addressing concerns being raised by other content creators or those associated with the controversy about Ahgren's "accountability" for the events as they transpired, the Twitch streamer said:

"I think a lot of people want me to take accountability. I think I've said my piece on it, and I think if people don't f**k with me, that's totally chill. And if anyone here don't f**k with me, I think that's totally chill. I actually don't mind that. I can't control that aspect. I don't need to be liked by people."

Mang0 has suffered major consequences for his actions at the Beerio Kart event, with him being dropped by Cloud9, the esports gaming organization he had been signed for over ten years.

