"YouTube is better": Internet reacts as Twitch reportedly records lowest viewership numbers in five years

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Published Sep 02, 2025 10:33 GMT
Twitch has reportedly recorded lowest viewership numbers in five years (Image via x.com/Twitch)

Twitch has reportedly recorded the lowest viewership numbers in five years. On September 1, 2025, Streams Charts reported that August 2025 was a month during which the Amazon-owned platform recorded the "worst monthly stats in five years."

According to Streams Charts' data, Twitch's peak viewership declined by 73%. Furthermore, there was a 9% decline in hours watched and a 14% decline in active channels.

Here are the numbers as reported:

  • Hours watched - 1.416 billion (down 9%)
  • Peak viewers - 3,777,049 (down 73%)
  • Average viewers - 1,996,792 (down 8%)
  • Active channels - 4,129,290 (down 14%)
  • Peak channels - 138,313 (up 2%)
  • Average channels - 90,023 (down 2%)
  • Games streamed - 44,164 (down 7%)
Monthly viewership statistics for Twitch for August 2025 (Image via streamscharts.com)
Monthly viewership statistics for Twitch for August 2025 (Image via streamscharts.com)

The topic became a hot topic of conversation on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with over 415 netizens sharing their thoughts.

While one Reddit user explained why they believed YouTube was a "better" platform than Twitch, another community member claimed that content on the latter had become "unwatchable" because of ads.

"Even for esports tournament, youtube is better than twitch. Twitch hasn't innovate anything for a decade....." Redditor u/zxced90 wrote.
"Within the first 15 minutes of me watching a stream I got two batches of 8 unskippable ads which was almost 4 minutes per batch.. That's an insane ratio of ads to watch time.. Makes it unwatchable.." Redditor u/Deez_Varys_Nuts commented.
"It's very clear that less & less people are using Twitch these days but this stat is a obviously just a result of the removal of view bots" Redditor u/ImMahti posted.
"Idk how people watch with ads. The site is unusable for me with ads, i cant watch without adblock." Redditor u/Warmanee remarked.
"Only thing I watch on Twitch is Esports.. until an ad pops up and I go to YouTube. Spamming ads to make up for revenue loss only breeds more revenue loss. There are no solutions to this problem they just need admit they are a smaller platform then they think they are" Redditor u/brolarbear stated.
Who are the top 5 Twitch streamers in August 2025?

On the same day (September 1, 2025), Streams Charts published data about the top Twitch streamers in August 2025, based on airtime, with Nicholas "Jynxzi" coming in first with 8.12 million hours watched and 205 hours and 20 minutes streamed.

The list of the top five streamers is as follows:

  1. Nicholas "Jynxzi" - 8.12 million hours watched
  2. unkochan1234567 - 7.76 million hours watched
  3. Marc Robert "Caedrel" - 7.58 million hours watched
  4. Nick "FaZe Lacy" - 6.32 million hours watched
  5. Zack "Asmongold" - 6.21 million hours watched
In other news, Twitch recently clarified that it did not reverse its crackdown on viewbots after streamers suspected of artificially inflating their numbers returned to high live concurrent viewership.

