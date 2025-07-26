What happened between Kai Cenat and Jynxzi? Streamers' controversy explained

On July 25, 2025, American content creation group Any Means Possible (AMP) organized a Clash Royale Game Night, which was streamed across the members' channels. The group, including Kai Cenat, seemingly decided to involve top Twitch streamer Nicholas "Jynxzi" in the mix, looking for some coaching, considering he is well-versed in the Clash Royale scene.

Jynxzi, who had been playing the game live, created a bracket involving the AMP members for a training tournament. The streamer, visibly excited, joined a call with Din "Agent00," Kai Cenat, Roberto "Fanum," Duke Dennis, and more. During the call, Jynxzi aimed to provide AMP with a crash course on setting up Clash Royale.

What followed was a chaotic series of exchanges, as Jynxzi tried to offer guidance while the group members struggled to get their games set up to play. Often enough, the 23-year-old would get cut off as soon as he attempted to share some technical advice. At this point, the chaos caused Jynxzi to say:

"Chat, we might never start this tournament. I'm not even trolling." (Timestamp 1:27:24)

The situation reached a point where the group members seemed to disregard Jynxzi's presence as they spoke among themselves and with their respective chatboxes. The streamer would try to interject in an attempt to get the games going, but he was met with no responses.

Soon after, he noticed that the group members had either deafened themselves or switched off their mics in Discord, leaving their setups without prior notice. Viewers in Jynxzi's chat then notified him that Kai Cenat, along with the rest of AMP, was conducting an IRL segment as part of their Clash Royale game night:

"Wait, what? Kai's doing IRL?" (Timestamp - 1:32:45)

To verify this, the streamer opened up Cenat's broadcast, just to see him switch to a mobile camera and walk out of his room.

Jynxzi watched with his mouth open as Kai switched to his remote streaming setup. The former then announced that he would be ending his stream, confused as to whether the tournament would be happening:

"Alright, chat, Imma go to the gym. I don't even know what's going on. Alright, Imma see y'all boys, bro. I tried to set up a tourney, I don't know. Imma see y'all boys!" (Timestamp - 1:34:04)

"He got off for real?!": Kai Cenat reacts to Jynxzi ending his stream during AMP's IRL Clash Royale segment

After Kai Cenat went mobile and walked towards the IRL segment set, he noticed a flurry of "L Kai" messages in his chatbox, coming from a range of seemingly disappointed viewers:

"L Kai? What am I doing? Why they sayin' 'L Kai'?!" (Timestamp - 1:43:37)

After viewers notified him of Jynxzi's exit, he rushed back to his room, only to find out that the streamer had ended his broadcast:

"Tell him come back... he got off for real? Jynxzi ended for real?! On God?!"

Cenat then attempted to reach out to his fellow streamer via call and text to clarify the situation. He mentioned that Jynxzi was potentially unaware of the Clash Royale IRL segment, which involved the other group members dressed in medieval clothing, alongside goblins and archers, and spoke on how he did not want to be part of the segment from the get-go:

"I don't think Jynxzi knew they had a whole IRL bit, I didn't even know there was an IRL bit. I'm not going to the IRL bit... I don't know why they would put this here... (Timestamp - 1:46:00)"

Overall, Kai mentioned that he felt "bad" and that he would still collaborate with Jynxzi to play the game:

"I don't think anyone informed him that there's an IRL bit... I personally did not want to do the IRL bit, I want to game, Jynxzi had this fire idea to coach me, while I game. I feel bad now, I feel bad now because the ni**a was literally waiting all day... I'm still going to do it, it might not be on my stream, but I'm still doing it... dedicate a day... (Timestamp - 1:47:40)"

In other news, Kai Cenat stated that streamer TotaMC should exercise caution while responding to the Brazilian streamer's collaboration with Adin Ross.

