Kai Cenat says Tota needs to be "careful" while reacting to Brazilian streamer's collaboration with Adin Ross

Twitch streaming personality Kai Cenat recently gave some words of advice to Brazilian streamer Tota MC after hearing the news of the latter's recent collaboration with Kick streamer Adin Ross. The 23-year-old streamer warned the up-and-coming content creator to be "careful" while streaming alongside Adin Ross after the two were seen attending Drake's Wireless festival in the United Kingdom together.

Talking about the intention behind his warning to Tota MC, Kai Cenat said:

"Well, he's always been a hustler, bro. I just want that n***a to be careful. Make sure he's making the right moves and sh**, you know?"

Kai Cenat gives Tota MC a warning and a shoutout ahead of latter's collaboration with Adin Ross

Tota MC was one of the content creators who participated in Cenat's Streamer University event held in May 2025. The Brazilian streamer is a music producer as well, having accumulated a respectable fanbase on Twitch and Instagram. Tota MC currently has 834,000 followers on Twitch.

On the other side, Adin Ross is known to be one of the most prominent faces on Kick, with him often being involved in controversies. Subsequently, Kai Cenat found it fit to convey a forewarning to Tota MC not to get involved in drama.

In a clip taken from his broadcast on July 14, 2025, Cenat also gave a shoutout to Tota, stating that the latter had a massive influence over the Brazilian audience:

"That n***a right there man, he special, man. Shout out to Tota, bro. He got Brazil on his f**king back."

In other news, YouTube veteran CoryxKenshin has raised eyebrows after his alleged conversation with former partner PandaNinjaXx was released online as part of a series of TikToks posted by the latter. After these conversations were posted, netizens have accused CoryxKenshin of being abusive and manipulative towards his former partner.

