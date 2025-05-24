Who is Tota MC? Everything to know about Brazilian content creator participating in Streamer University

Brazilian Twitch streamer Tota MC is one of the individuals selected for Kai Cenat's Streamer University. The event, aimed at helping smaller streamers learn skills that would boost their livestreaming careers, began on May 22, 2025, and will continue until May 25, 2025.

The Brazil-based music producer is being taught by the University's "professors", such as AMP member Duke Dennis, rapper Darryl "DDG," fellow streamer India Love, and Instagram celebrity Kya "Cookingwitkya," and is actively participating in the three-day-long learning experience.

Tracing the career of Brazilian streamer Tota MC amid his stint in Streamer University

On Twitch, Tota MC has garnered over 174,000 followers, while maintaining an impressive following of 143,000 on Instagram. He mostly hosts his broadcasts in Portuguese, and most of his content consists of Just Chatting livestreams, where he can be seen reacting to content sent in by his audience, and interacting with members of his chat.

His entry into the livestreaming world is relatively recent, with his first Twitch broadcast taking place in April 2024. However, his rise in popularity has been exponential, with him jumping from approximately 31,000 followers at the start of 2025 to his current following of over 174,000, acquiring approximately 143,000 followers in a matter of mere months.

He has also been quite consistent in his streaming schedule, broadcasting for over 1,405 hours since he began streaming and has been watched for a total of 972,000 hours cumulatively by viewers.

Streamer University's "principal" and organizer, Kai Cenat, recently discussed the future of the project in a broadcast on May 23, 2025. The streamer claimed that he is planning to hold a second iteration of the event if things go "according to plan." Thus, fans of the streamer and the project can expect a "year two" of Streamer University to take place.

