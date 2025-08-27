  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • Twitch allegedly undoes its crackdown on viewbots, as suspected streamers seemingly return to having high viewcounts

Twitch allegedly undoes its crackdown on viewbots, as suspected streamers seemingly return to having high viewcounts

By Vishnu Menon
Published Aug 27, 2025 00:12 GMT
Twitch may be reversing some of its measures against view botting (Image via @Twitch/X) )
Twitch may be reversing some of its measures against view botting (Image via @Twitch/X) )

On August 21, 2025, Twitch launched a major viewbot crackdown, deploying upgraded detection systems to remove artificial viewers and improve the authenticity of viewership data. However, according to industry analyst Zach Bussey on X, the platform may be reversing some of its measures, as creators are seemingly back to their original view counts.

Ad

In his post, Bussey mentioned how a majority of creators he reviewed on Saturday, August 23, two days after the crackdown, have risen back to their 30-day average viewership:

"It's a bit too early to be sure, but it looks like Twitch undid this change today. Almost every example I looked at on Saturday that showed streamers having their lowest performing streams of the year between Thursday-Saturday, are back at their 30-day average today. (That or every viewbot service has found a solution already.)"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

He also left room to speculate that view-botting services may have found a workaround for the platform's latest policies. Soon after these polices came into place, Twitch saw a steep drop in overall viewership, up to 24% compared to the previous week.

Creators like xQc weighed in, claiming that the view-botting tactic was strategically used by agencies to inflate their creators' metrics and gain more advertising traction:

"I’ve been thinking, WHY orgs would bot heavily? Then the answer seemed almost obvious. Talent agencies receive a % from ad streams their talent does. By inflating their streamers they can sell massive ad packages in bulk and take in much higher sums. To put simply, fraud."
Ad

Looking at xQc's comments on Twitch's view-botting countermeasures

Ad

On August 23, xQc shared data showing how a certain creator's viewership dropped significantly after the platform's crackdown. He also mentioned that creators who are part of groups or organizations have a higher number of artificial viewers:

"Twitch has cracked down on bots in the 2-3 days and viewbotters/victims of viewbotting have been exposed. Streamers that are part of groups/orgs are seemingly being botted much more heavily. I don’t want to start witch hunts but the data is interesting. Go see for yourself."
Ad

The streamer then created a thread, sharing his thoughts on view-botting as a whole.

In other news, xQc expressed his frustration with MrBeast following their TeamWater collaboration, stating that the experience made him feel as though he were a scammer.

About the author
Vishnu Menon

Vishnu Menon

Vishnu Menon is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who covers Streamer news.
His approach involves thorough research, reliable sourcing, and presenting the information to his readers with maximum insight.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications